Phonesuite, a leading provider of communications solutions for the hotel industry for more than 25 years, today announced that it will launch the Exceptional Service ACD Call Center Module at HITEC 2017, with onsite demos available throughout the show at Phonesuite booth #1319. This latest Phonesuite product offering integrates seamlessly with its existing Managed VOICE platform, offering real-time monitoring and analytics to help hotels reduce the costs associated with managing guest service requests, increase their staff response time, and subsequently elevate the guest experience.

The Exceptional Service ACD Call Center Module was designed by Phonesuite as a cost-effective, web-based application that can be deployed in one hotel, or across an entire portfolio, by leveraging Phonesuite’s Cloud-based platform. It enables front desk and service desk supervisors to more effectively manage personnel and guest interactions through real-time dashboard analytics, monitoring, and reporting and transparency of their agents and call activity in one or multiple queues per supervisor. Key features of the ACD Call Center Module include Listen, Whisper and Call Take-Over modes, along with management alarms for call duration, agent availability and wait time per queue.

In regard to the new product launch, Phonesuite CEO Frank Melville stated, “This latest innovation from Phonesuite is significant in that this product was conceived earlier this year during our Game Changer Innovation Summit. We brought together top hospitality influencers to solicit their input in order to challenge us to take our hotel PBX to the next level. The ACD Call Center Module represents the first step in this process, with features that improve reporting and bring greater transparency of staff response time. We are excited to debut this product at HITEC and we’ll continue to strive to create and deliver tools that the hospitality industry needs today and into the future to empower their staff and better serve their guests.”

About Phonesuite

