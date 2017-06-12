CloudMine Connected Health Cloud Supports CareKit 1.2

CloudMine shares Apple’s passion and dedication to improving patient outcomes, and is committed to supporting the frameworks that make this possible

On Wednesday, June 7, Apple announced the launch of CareKit 1.2, an enhanced version of the software framework for apps that enable patients to better understand and manage their medical conditions. CloudMine, a secure, cloud-based platform helps healthcare organizations build connected digital health applications, and is one of two platforms that offer zero day support for CareKit’s new Bridge APIs.

Following the announcement, CloudMine has scheduled a free, live webinar and Q&A which will take place on July 13 at 1pm EST. The webinar will provide an understanding of what's new with CareKit 1.2, how the updates will affect existing CareKit applications, and how this update will change Connected Health as we know it. Register here: http://go.cloudmineinc.com/what-carekit-2-means-for-connected-health

Since CareKit was released in March 2016, this open-source framework has allowed developers to build apps that help patients manage care plans from their doctor, check their symptoms, and track progress towards health goals like diet, medication, and exercise. Ultimately, these apps empower Health Care Providers to offer enhanced outcomes to patients, as well as an overall more collaborative experience with their care team while undergoing treatment.

“CloudMine shares Apple’s passion and dedication to improving patient outcomes, and is committed to supporting the frameworks that make this possible,” said Josh Raymond, CloudMine Product Manager. “We are proud to work hand in hand with Apple as CareKit, HealthKit, and ResearchKit evolve, and we look forward to supporting the frameworks that will shape tomorrow’s most innovative healthcare apps.”

For more information on CloudMine’s CareKit capabilities and secure solutions, visit cloudmineinc.com.

About CloudMine

CloudMine is the leading secure cloud-based platform to power digital health. CloudMine connects to the world of clinical data, enabling organizations to operationalize data through application development, analytics and workflow. The CloudMine Connected Health Cloud empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly build digital experiences by removing the complexity of app development, and allowing them to focus on business needs. CloudMine's Connected Health Cloud is being used by innovative healthcare organizations such as the American Heart Association, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Biomeme, Mylan Specialty, and Endo Pharmaceuticals.

For more information, visit http://www.cloudmineinc.com, call (855) 662-7722, or follow @CloudMine on Twitter.