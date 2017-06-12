Infoverity is a 2017 Best Places to Work in IT winner Our ability to attract and retain outstanding employees who value our company and its culture, in turn, benefits our clients. Many thanks to Computerworld for giving Infoverity the spotlight.

Computerworld today announced that Infoverity is a 2017 Best Places to Work in IT winner for the second consecutive year. Infoverity helps companies simplify their information and make it more useful to their business, and is a recognized leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) and next generation analytics strategy and execution, including turn-key platform and application managed services and hosting. Serving clients in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors, Infoverity is featured in in the June 12 edition of Computerworld along with results from the 24th annual Best Places to Work in IT survey.

“We’re very proud to be recognized in Computerworld as a great place for IT professionals to work,” said Matt Wienke, President of Infoverity. “Our ability to attract and retain outstanding employees who value our company and its culture, in turn, benefits our clients. Many thanks to Computerworld for giving Infoverity the spotlight.”

“The organizations on this year’s Best Places to Work in IT list excel at creating a dynamic and satisfying IT work environment,” says Ken Mingis, executive editor of Computerworld. “In a competitive market for tech talent, these outstanding employers are able to attract highly skilled IT pros by offering great benefits, new learning opportunities, access to cutting-edge technologies and challenging, business-critical projects.”

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG’s Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Computerworld

Computerworld from IDG is the leading technology media brand helping senior IT, business decision-makers and key influencers navigate change with effective business strategy. As the voice of business technology, Computerworld enables the IT value chain with unique editorial coverage from setting strategies to deriving value. Computerworld’s award-winning website (http://www.computerworld.com), focused conference series, strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest (40+ edition) global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld leads the industry with an online audience of over 7.2 million monthly page views (Omniture, January 2016 – March 2016 average) and was recognized in BtoB’s 2013 Media Power 50 list; recognition Computerworld has received for more than 5 consecutive years. Computerworld is published by IDG Enterprise, a subsidiary IDG. Company information is available at http://www.idgenterprise.com.

About Infoverity

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading global professional services organization focused on solving business problems caused by the proliferation and diversification of data in large enterprises. Infoverity is named among the Best Places to Work in IT by IDG’s Computerworld and by Columbus Business First. Infoverity provides Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation, next generation analytics, managed services and hosting solutions that help clients in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors to simplify and maximize the value of their information. Partners include Informatica, inRiver, Priint, Reltio, Riversand, SAP, and Stibo Systems. Infoverity’s global headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio, and additional service and support teams are located in Spain, Germany and Russia. For more information, please visit Infoverity.com and follow @Infoverity on Twitter.

