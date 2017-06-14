From hand-sewn to forged in fire, amazing creations are introduced to the world at the Fremont Fair.

Since its creation in 1972, the Fremont Fair has supported small business and crafters. In a time when purchasing is easily done with the click of a mouse or swipe of a thumb, the Fair’s 45-year “Shop Small” legacy has endured and is showing signs of a resurgence in recent years. When this year’s Fremont Fair opens, June 17-18, the region’s biggest summer outdoor shopping extravaganza gives visitors the opportunity to look, touch and bring home unique, handmade goods from local artists and sellers.

100,000 revelers are expected to descend on Seattle’s most eclectic neighborhood to welcome the arrival of summer, honor free expression and celebrate more than 300 craft and artisan booths at the Fremont Fair, experiencing a Bohemian-style marketplace like no other as works of art are brought to life right in the streets alongside buskers performing their talents.

“The heart and soul of the Fremont Fair is the hundreds of crafters and sellers who bring beautiful works to share with guests,” says Phil Megenhardt, president of Bold Hat Productions and producer of the Fair. “From hand-sewn to forged in fire, amazing creations are introduced to the world at the Fremont Fair, alongside live art and music demonstrations, creating a truly unique experience for everyone involved.”

In recent years, the Fair’s craft market has grown to occupy five city blocks, with sellers of home goods, jewelry, original art, clothing, unique foods and more.

Examples of this year’s Fremont Fair craft vendors include:

"Uphill Designs Co.," offering handcrafted leather and canvas goods made right in Fremont. Each piece is influenced by the wilderness and designed to help protect it. Uphill Designs Co. is committed to connecting people with the outdoors through product, community, and education.

Whimsical, gender neutral, bowties and suspenders for all walks of life, dogs included, are at the Fair from Eugene, OR-based "Durian and the Lyon."

"Tim Wistrom Fine Art Paintings": Large, surreal, paintings by local-Seattle artist. Known for painting iconic Seattle locations underwater in a beautiful, post-apocalyptic world.

Seattle artist, Sarah Steininger Leroux’s "Saltstone Ceramics," creates simple and beautifully designed ceramics for “carefully considered living.” She also teaches pottery lessons for those of you who wish to create your own carefully considered details.

Vintage and badass barware, accessories and tools are sold out of "Raising the Bar Barware" owner Renee Cebula’s robins-egg blue trailer.

Head Jerk Cory Clark turns whatever fruit is in season and twists it into a magical, fizzy, soda that you can enjoy on the spot, or take home in growlers to share, from his company "Soda Jerk Soda." Past flavors include: Grapefruit Tarragon, Jalapeno Cilantro Lime, Cranberry Lime Thyme, and Strawberry Pink Peppercorn Balsamic.

The Fremont Fair craft market is open Saturday (June 17) from 10am – 8pm, and Sunday (June 18) from 11am – 6pm. For a complete list of Fremont Fair market vendors and a weekend schedule of music performances and locations, visit http://www.FremontFair.com.