The Society for Women’s Health Research (SWHR) announced the hiring of Joy S. Braun, MPA, MA, as its new Director of Development. Braun will lead the organization’s efforts to secure funding that supports the scientific programs, policy activities, and educational materials that further the mission of the organization.

Braun brings more than 20 years of expertise as a development professional in the nonprofit arena to her new position. Most recently, Braun served as the Development Director for the Association of Academic Health Centers (AAHC), a Washington, DC-based global healthcare membership organization. In this role, she conceptualized and developed the “AAHC Thought Leadership Institute,” a platform for thought leaders in healthcare to convene and create pathways to transform academic health centers to meet 21st century healthcare needs.

Braun has cultivated funding support to grow and enhance the programs of a diverse group of nonprofits, including the Hearing Loss Association of America, the Institute for Current World Affairs, and the Radio & Television News Directors Foundation. She also was the executive director of the largest National Alliance for the Mentally Ill chapter in the country.

“Joy brings to SWHR a wealth of development and strategic partnership experience,” said Dr. Amy M. Miller, president and CEO of SWHR. “She will play an important role in strengthening organizational visibility and ensuring that SWHR meets best nonprofit business practices.”

Braun earned a Master of Public Administration from the Long Island University School of Business and Public Administration. She also has a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in political science/international relations.

SWHR leads the way in advocating for greater funding for women’s health research and for the study of biological differences that affect disease; promotes the inclusion of women and minorities in medical research; pushes for the analysis of research data for sex and ethnic differences; and informs women, health care providers, and policymakers about women’s health issues.

