Andrews Federal volunteers pause for a quick photo during the Spring for Alexandria Community Service Day.

Andrews Federal Credit Union recently provided volunteers for the 10th Annual Spring for Alexandria Community Service Day Presented by Volunteer Alexandria.

Team Andrews, comprised of Rosalind Bishop, Regional Manager, Timothy Blue, Allentown Branch Manager, Enola Thaboun, Springfield Branch Manager, Amani McAlister, West Springfield Assistant Branch Manager, Jessica Rodriguez, Springfield Financial Service Rep., and Jason Rodriguez, Hilton Springfield, scraped, cleaned and repainted 12 fire hydrants along King Street in Alexandria, Virginia.

“Giving back is at the core of the credit union philosophy, so we are always looking for ways to do so,” said Bishop. “It was great to be part of such a concerted effort in our local community.”

About Volunteer Alexandria

Since its founding in 1980, Volunteer Alexandria has served as a link between individual and group volunteers and area nonprofit organizations and City agencies in need of support. Volunteer Alexandria works in partnership with nonprofits, government and the business community to inspire people to volunteer, and to engage volunteers in activities that in turn strengthen our community.

About Andrews Federal Credit Union

Andrews Federal Credit Union was founded in 1948 to serve the needs of military and civilian personnel by providing a vast array of financial products and services. With over $1.5 billion in assets, Andrews Federal has grown to serve more than 120,000 members in the District of Columbia, Joint Base Andrews (MD), Springfield, Virginia (VA), Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (NJ), and military installations in central Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. In addition, the Credit Union serves as a financial partner with many select employee groups in Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia and New Jersey.

To learn more about Andrews Federal Credit Union and its community involvement, or to become a member, call 800.487.5500 or visit http://www.andrewsfcu.org.