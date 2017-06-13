“We are thrilled to be named as a SIIA CODiE finalist and to have both our free Postman app as well as our Postman Pro product recognized this way,” said Abhinav Asthana, CEO and co-founder of Postman. “Developers deserve more, and we deliver that."

Postman, the most complete API development environment available, today announced that both the Postman free app and Postman Pro were named 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalists in the API Management category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.

Postman began as a simple tool to make API testing faster and easier and has expanded into a powerful, collaborative and user-friendly toolchain, allowing Postman customers to streamline and simplify API development. Developers can leverage the power of Postman at every stage of their API workflow, from development and testing through collaboration, documentation and publishing, and API monitoring.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus. Postman was honored as one of 205 finalists across 59 business technology categories, and Postman and Postman Pro were two of the four finalists in the API Management category.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business,” said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

“We are thrilled to be named as a SIIA CODiE finalist and to have both our free Postman app as well as our Postman Pro product recognized this way,” said Abhinav Asthana, CEO and co-founder of Postman. “Developers deserve more, and we deliver that – to individual API developers and to professional and enterprise developer teams.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration, July 25 in San Francisco.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Postman

Postman, provider of the most complete API development environment available, is used by more than three million developers and 30,000 companies worldwide. Postman is an elegant, flexible tool used to build connected software via APIs—quickly, easily and accurately. Developers at industry-leading enterprises use Postman, which has offices in San Francisco, Bangalore and Austin. Postman is privately held, with funding from Nexus Venture Partners. Learn more at http://www.getpostman.com, or connect with Postman on Twitter via @postmanclient.