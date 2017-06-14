Stafford parts for drones can be manufactured to specification from various materials.

Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a broad range of new standard and custom shaft collars, couplings, clamps, and mounts for attaching cameras, sensors, and other devices to drones and UAVs.

Stafford Parts for Drones can include shaft collars, couplings, and flange mounts for attaching and repositioning structural components, cameras, sensors, and other devices. Featuring O.D.s as small as 0.500” and bore sizes from 0.062”, they can be manufactured to specification from various materials such as aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, brass, and plastics.

Enabling OEMs to match design requirements for weight, strength, corrosion-resistance, and other factors, Stafford Parts are suitable for commercial and military applications. Offered in sizes up to 6.00” I.D., depending upon configuration, collars and clamps are available in one-, two-piece, and hinged styles. Couplings and mounts also provide many design options.

Stafford Parts for Drones are priced according to type, material, size, and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

About Stafford Manufacturing

Founded in 1975, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. is a leading manufacturer of shaft collars, couplings, and specialized mechanical drive and structural components. The company is recognized as a single source for all types of shaft collars and couplings including metrics. Their “Standard Series” features hundreds of popular items which are in stock for immediate delivery, their “Signature Series” features premium quality collars and couplings manufactured in the USA, and their “Solution Series” with over 500 problem-solving components is a virtual mechanical design center for anyone involved in product and system development.

In addition to over 4,000 catalog parts, Stafford Manufacturing Corp. custom manufactures problem-solving parts for leading OEMs, contract manufacturers, and numerous industrial distributors. Their special design solutions can be found in all types of equipment including conveyors, packaging machinery, processing equipment, recreational products, medical instruments, and consumer goods. Stafford Manufacturing is ISO 9001:2008 Certified.

For more information contact:

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

Jim Swiezynski, Technical Director

P.O. Box 277

North Reading, MA 01864-0277

(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731

e-mail: jswiezynski(at)staffordmfg(dot)com

deep link:http://shaft-collars-couplings.staffordmfg.com/category/application-news

http://www.staffordmfg.com