EOI's Pyroscan monitors the high burning environments within kilns

From May 21st – 23rd in Alberta, Calgary, Electro Optical Industries, formerly HGH Infrared Systems, exhibited at the 59th annual IEEE-IAS/PCA Cement Industry Conference and Expo. This marked the first time since their merger last year that Electro Optical Industries presented at the conference.

Electro Optical Industries markets and maintains the unique infrared products designed for both the internal and external real-time thermal monitoring of rotary kilns in the cement, lime and paper industries: Kilnscan and Pyroscan. Their award-winning Kilnscan, is an infrared shell scanner that can create a full 3D image of the entire shell of the rotary kiln, offering a complete and exclusive toolbox to support its operation and to provide a full predictive maintenance program. the Kilnscan's very high spatial resolution allows for it to detect a single refractory brick and will warn of any hot spot at the earliest sign of failure. Since its introduction, over 1,300 Kilnscan have been installed and are currently in use. Pyroscan is a pyrometric, high temperature thermography camera that provides temperature monitoring within the kiln, producing images with a 1.2 megapixel resolution. A rugged and robust tool, the Pyroscan operates in extreme environments, with temperatures ranging from 700° C up to 1800° C.

The merger with Electro Optical Industries will further enhance their services and capabilities with offices now in Santa Barbara, CA and Boston, MA.

About the Company: Electro-Optical Industries is a world leader in electro optics and infrared test equipment, thermographic cameras for process control monitoring and infrared wide area surveillance systems for protection of a variety of applications. Founded in 1964, Electro-Optical Industries has products in over 45 different countries with a customer list of over 1,000, including some of the best-known companies worldwide.