OperaCare Names Senior Executives

OperaCare, creators of the software that automates and standardizes the Home Health Quality Assurance (QA) and Compliance process, announced today that they have named two executives to their senior leadership team. Carl Queton has been named Vice President, Sales and Marketing, and Kristi Bajer, BSN, RN, has been named Vice President, Clinical Operations. Carl joined the company in February 2017 while Kristi has been with the company since January 2017.

“Five years ago, OperaCare was an idea on a series of white boards in my living room,” said Founder and President of OperaCare, Michael McGowan. “Today, we’ve processed thousands of OASIS Assessments for clients across the country, saving agencies millions of dollars. The fact that we can add two individuals of such high integrity and immense talent is truly a testament to how far we have come in such a short amount of time.”"

Kristi Bajer BSN, RN started in home care as a Registered Nurse Case Manager. Over the last nine years she has been a Director of Nursing, Administrator and most recently a Regional Director over 6 agencies in Texas. As a Regional Director, she facilitated multiple successful accreditation surveys by The Joint Commission, even achieving surveys without citations or recommendations. Despite this success, the agency was closed due to a ZPIC investigation. This led Kristi to OperaCare, where today she assists agencies with external chart audits and Medicare appeals, as well as providing training and coaching on OperaCare implementation and building QAPI programs using data to drive success and protect agencies from government audits.

“Agencies are working hard to comply with their COPs, but there is a major disconnect between the conditions of participation and the conditions of payment. We work with agencies all over the country who have had great surveys from their accrediting organizations yet are drowning in ADR’s or even ZPIC investigations. Agencies are blindsided thinking they are compliant and being randomly targeted. The hard truth is most of these agencies are submitting OASIS claims with data trends leading to doubt about medical necessity, proper service utilization, or even homebound status-- what CMS defines as fraud, waste, and abuse.” Kristi explained. “OperaCare’s automated QA algorithms allow agencies to see the data patterning CMS is using to flag audits - before they submit their claim! It also standardizes the OASIS, streamlines Quality Assurance, and drastically reduces charting time for nurses—giving them their life back. No one else has done this before, and I’m excited to be joining from the ground up.”

Carl Queton has over 14 years of experience in sales and marketing, spending the past 7 years in senior roles in international home health, private duty, and hospice with technology vendors. Having worked with The Procura Group of Companies (Complia Health), HHAeXchange, AlayaCare and the Institute for Professional Care Education (OnCourse Healthcare), Carl has become a thought leader in the post-acute space.

“The three major problems facing home health today are shrinking margins, recruitment and retention of talented skilled workers, and ensuring compliance with federal, state and regional rules,” said Carl. “I joined OperaCare because as soon as you automate and standardize the Quality Assurance process, and fix the fraud, waste, and abuse problem, you are able to fix all of the aforementioned issues in home health. OperaCare accelerates cash flow as a RAP Claim is ready within 2-3 hours of the visit – as opposed to days later. Since the quality assurance is done in real time, the agency is also able to plan their own revenue in a far more predictable manner as well. For retention, because the documentation is done at the point of care, there is no back and forth for the nurse, meaning far less burnout spending nights working on OASIS forms. This is an extremely attractive proposition to new nurses. And finally, for compliance, as the industry moves towards Value Based Purchasing, OASIS C-2, and the IMPACT Act, OperaCare is well suited. You cannot have consistent outcomes without consistent and standardized assessments. I really believe that we are going through the first major change since PPS (Pay-Per-Service), and this deserves innovation like OperaCare.”

OperaCare is the only software that automates and standardizes Home Health QA and Compliance. Reorganizing the Quality Assurance and Compliance activities from a reactive 1-2 day process, to a live QA process, pre-alerts your staff to toxic data patterns, and presents risk mitigation strategies that prevents the transmission of audit triggering data to CMS/MAC Claims review auditors.

The software automates the Service Utilization Review, the standard operating procedure of hospitals and other primary care settings. It also standardizes the documentation of the OASIS Assessment, a form of documentation that is notorious for subjectivity and open for what the CMS deem as fraud, waste and abuse. Led by an experienced State/OASIS Coordinator the company's mission is to protect HHA provider revenues, enhance business growth and increase financial stability. For more information please visit http://www.operacare.com or for a demo please contact sales@operacare.com.

