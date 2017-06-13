Clarifai Appoints Kristin Shevis Chief Customer Officer

Clarifai, the leading visual recognition AI company that uses sophisticated machine learning to understand images and videos, today announced Kristin Shevis as its Chief Customer Officer. Shevis, an award-winning sales veteran with an exceptional track record of rapidly scaling early-stage startups, will spearhead Clarifai’s continued momentum as it attracts brands and developers of all sizes to its artificial intelligence platform.

Shevis joins Clarifai from her most recent position as SVP of Global Sales and Services at Conversocial, a customer service cloud solution that powers the customer experience for many of today’s leading global brands, including Google, Alaska Airlines Hertz, Hyatt, Tesco, Barclaycard, and more. Prior to that, Shevis served as Director of Northeast Enterprise at Google for six years, where she led Google Enterprise’s northeast sales team responsible for selling the company’s search, collaboration, messaging, geospatial, and security solutions for businesses. There, Shevis helped lead the division to its first billion dollars in sales as one of its founding members and executive.

Shevis will report directly to Clarifai CEO and founder Matt Zeiler and will oversee all functions of the business that interact with customers including marketing, sales, customer success, support and business development. Leveraging her background in customer experience, Shevis’ key priorities will be ensuring both developers and enterprise customers have a unique and positive interaction with Clarifai and its products, and scaling the commercial side of the business.

“Artificial intelligence is at an inflection point with more and more businesses looking to leverage its power to enhance their product offerings and improve user experiences,” said Shevis. “After spending more than 20 years helping companies adopt the latest technologies, I’m thrilled to join Clarifai at a time when AI presents enormous opportunities for businesses to evolve. As an independent AI provider, Clarifai is uniquely positioned to deliver a better customer experience than large tech companies that are building products to compete with their customers.”

“Clarifai’s visual recognition technology is incredibly versatile and solves the unique needs of our customers across a wide variety of verticals -- from moderating and filtering not safe for work content, to helping doctors diagnose diseases,” said Matt Zeiler, founder and CEO of Clarifai. “Kristin’s experience with educating businesses on the latest emerging technologies will ensure that even more companies can build smarter apps and scale products faster using our independent AI platform.”

Clarifai is the foremost independent artificial intelligence and machine learning platform that can be used by any developer and business. Clarifai’s platform offers a suite of visual recognition models including a General Model that recognizes more than 11,000 different concepts and over a dozen pre-trained models focused on specific domains like apparel, celebrity, food, travel, and Not Safe for Work (NSFW) nudity recognition. Clarifai also gives developers the ability to teach its AI any new concept in the world with just a handful of data examples through Custom Training. Clarifai’s customers to date include Unilever, Trivago, BuzzFeed, Vimeo, 500px, and StyleMePretty, all of which use the company’s award-winning API for custom visual recognition solutions.

