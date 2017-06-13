Dr. Ann Clark, Founder and CEO of ACI Specialty Benefits, has been honored as a finalist for the 10th annual Most Admired CEO Awards by the San Diego Business Journal.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized along such an esteemed group of leaders for another consecutive year," says Dr. Ann Clark. "This award would not be possible without the daily support of ACI's passionate, dedicated and inspiring staff."

In her 34th year as CEO, Dr. Ann Clark led ACI Specialty Benefits into a year of record-breaking growth. ACI's Top Ten EAP has expanded to cover an additional two million lives worldwide and counting with over 11,000 clients. ACI's Leverage Concierge is officially the fastest growing corporate concierge solution with a hugely popular errand running program that has helped its customers achieve Best Place to Work rankings in the Fortune 100 List and People Magazine.

Additionally, ACI continues to be on the forefront of benefits technology with artificial intelligence and voice-activation. Recently, ACI's Global Chief Information Officer Ryan Fay was featured in Employee Benefit News' Top 21 Innovators in Benefits Technology. While leading ACI into the future and supporting the local economy with job growth at ACI headquarters, Dr. Ann Clark also founded the non-profit International Chair Yoga Association (icya.yoga) this past year to make yoga accessible for all.

The San Diego Business Journal will host the 10th annual Most Admired CEO Awards on June 15, 2017 at the Hilton San Diego. The finalists and winners were selected by an independent panel of judges, and represent a wide variety of industry leaders with commendable achievements, leadership efforts, innovations, and contributions over the past year within their companies and the community.

About ACI Specialty Benefits

ACI Specialty Benefits offers best-in-class benefit solutions to engage the new workforce and drive business performance. A top-ranked global benefits provider of Employee Assistance Programs, Work-Life Benefits, Corporate Concierge and Student Assistance Programs, ACI consistently helps customers achieve Healthiest Workplace awards, Best Place to Work rankings, and improve engagement, retention, productivity and the bottom line. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, ACI has grown to international prominence with a 95% customer retention rate and 12 million lives covered. For more information about innovative employee benefit solutions, visit http://www.acispecialtybenefits.com.​