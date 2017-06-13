LifeCare, Inc. Named “Top Business” For 2017

We’re honored to be recognized as one of the nation's top businesses.

OMNIKAL, the nation’s largest, inclusive business organization, built to empower all entrepreneurs, recently selected LifeCare, Inc. as one of the Nation’s “Top Businesses” for 2017.

This exclusive ranking is a reflection of LifeCare’s overall vision, leadership and economic accomplishments in moving our economy forward.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the nation's top businesses,” said Peter Burki, LifeCare Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past 33 years, we’ve worked to support our clients and their employees as they navigate through their personal needs and life events. We look forward to continuing our company's mission in 2017 and beyond.”

The award, known as the Omni500, represents the most unique class of companies who have earned the distinction of fostering a culture of sustainable growth among the communities they serve.

“We are very proud to continue to support men and women who have become the core of our nation’s innovation, productivity and growth,” says Kenton Clarke, President & CEO of OMNIKAL. “I am very optimistic about our future. Primarily as this distinct group of entrepreneurs continue to produce immeasurable results and serve as a prime example for current and generations to come.”

2017 marks OMNIKAL’S 17th annual listing of the Nation’s top businesses. Over 2 million businesses participated in this year’s program. The selection committee bases their decision on a set of criteria which includes: reviewing each entrant’s business profile, website and gross annual sales submitted.

The List

The “Top American Businesses Lists” offers the most comprehensive look at the strongest and largest segment of the United States economy – America’s privately-held companies. These middle market companies are the most recognized and respected, having truly differentiated themselves in our ever-evolving inclusive marketplace. Top businesses that make The OMNI500 Lists receive significant media exposure both locally and nationally, with over 20 million who view and use the lists every year.

About LifeCare

LifeCare provides employer-sponsored work-life benefits to 61,000 clients, including Fortune 500 companies and large branches of the federal government, representing 100 million members nationwide. In addition to child and backup care solutions, LifeCare also provides a full suite of work-life solutions that save members time with personal life needs such as: elder care, legal and financial issues, health and everyday responsibilities. LifeCare also operates LifeMart, an online discount shopping website that provides real savings on everyday products and needs. LifeCare is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

About OMNIKAL

Since 1999, OMNIKAL (formerly DiversityBusiness.com) is recognized as the “Gold Standard of excellence in diversity and inclusion.” OMNIKAL is the nation’s largest inclusive business organization representing the voice of over 2,000,000 business owners, made up of a wide variety of America’s top organizations. Built to empower all entrepreneurs through a powerful social B2B platform that fuels real growth & success for all businesses. The OMNIKAL mission and goal is to equalize, broaden and level the playing field for both brands and an increasingly varied vendor/supplier marketplace. http://www.omnikal.com