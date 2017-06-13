The credentialing process for medical professionals remains sluggish and difficult for many healthcare organizations, according to new research from SkillSurvey.

SkillSurvey’s second annual poll on the state of today’s medical credentialing processes (the granting of clinical privileges that allow medical professionals to deliver care to patients) found that 84% of medical staff services professionals said it takes between 5 to 6 weeks or often even longer to privilege a single medical provider – a 17% increase in time compared to findings from the company’s 2016 survey. This indicates that while automation is on the rise across a variety of industries, healthcare organizations continue to struggle with traditional, paper-laden hiring processes that lead to onboarding delays for clinicians.

Notably, adoption of electronic solutions varies widely across the various steps of the credentialing process, with three in four respondents (77%) using automation for primary source verification but only one in three (37%) using an automated credentialing committee review. An infographic of the survey results can be found here.

“We found that the majority (73%) of respondents say one or more steps in their credentialing process are now digital. This means that more than a quarter of the market is not using any electronic credentialing process at all, and it is still uncommon to find an organization that conducts its entire process digitally,” said Ray Bixler, President and CEO of SkillSurvey. “While hospitals and other healthcare organizations are becoming more digital, many are still using outmoded methods that slow down the hiring process, negatively impact the patient experience and ultimately leave money on the table when practitioners sit on the bench.”

The SkillSurvey poll revealed the following key findings:



44% of respondents are receiving completed applications in 1-2 weeks or less when using an automated credentialing process

After going digital, 60% of respondents reported time savings and 59% experienced faster turnaround times

Overall, credentialing specialists are less satisfied with their current processes than more senior-level credentialing professionals or others involved in the credentialing process

“With three quarters of healthcare organizations holding monthly committee review meetings, a breakdown in any one step of credentialing means another month’s delay in privileging critical healthcare providers,” said Bixler. “Hospitals and other healthcare organizations that automate the credentialing process will find that they are onboarding new physicians at a faster rate, getting more insights to make better privileging decisions, and experiencing financial benefits.”

SkillSurvey has published an eBook on this issue: Going Digital: A Look at Digital Adoption in Healthcare Credentialing.

Methodology

In March 2017, SkillSurvey distributed a survey to National Association Medical Staff Services members and other relevant members of the healthcare community to collect information regarding the current state of the credentialing process, specifically involving the adoption and impact of automation. 315 responses were evaluated and compared against data collected in a similar credentialing survey distributed in 2016 to the same group of individuals.

