Sensato Announces Hacking Healthcare Workshop 2017

Hacking Healthcare started in 2015 and was one of the first healthcare focused cybersecurity workshops. Today, Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions, is proud to announce that Hacking Healthcare 2017 will be held in Asbury Park, NJ on September 13 and 14. The theme for Hacking Healthcare 2017 is the “attacker’s perspective” which will take attendees deep into the psychology, motivation and tactics being employed by nation states, cyber-criminals and terrorists.

“We feel that all too often cybersecurity leaders and operatives do not truly understand their adversary” stated Michael Chirico of Sensato. “In designing Hacking Healthcare 2017, we wanted to put the attendees into the mind of the attacker, get them inside the tactics and then turn things inside out so that they are able to evaluate and develop the most effective countermeasures.”

During the two-days, attendees will be reviewing advanced threat intelligence, medical device security, NIST 800-53 accelerated deployments and maturity, discussing the role of healthcare in cyberwar and much more. “Our goal is to provide a highly immersive experience that provides cybersecurity leaders with the knowledge they need to plan their strategies, brief their boards and lead their teams for the coming year” added Kelli Watson, VP of Solution Delivery for Sensato.

A unique component of Hacking Healthcare is the Night Ops program. First introduced at Hacking Healthcare 2016, Night Ops is a nighttime training evolution that exposes attendees to critical cybersecurity skills. This year’s Night Ops will combine simulation, real world intelligence and gaming to bring together a one of kind, first of its kind advanced cybersecurity tactical simulation. The exact details are confidential, but the set of scenarios that the Hacking Healthcare development team has put together, will be unlike anything else you have experienced in the world of cybersecurity.

“Hacking Healthcare is much more than just a workshop. It is about a mission we take very seriously, which is to safeguard the healthcare industry. To that end we have worked very hard to evolve the quality, while driving down the cost to attend Hacking Healthcare 2017. Last year tickets were $795 and this year we are excited to announce that tickets will be $395” shared Kate Macaleer, SVP of Operations for Sensato. “We know the economics of healthcare very well and by driving down the cost to attend, we are able to get this education into the hands of a broader audience.

A pre-release announcement for Hacking Healthcare 2017 has created a very high level of interest. As with every Hacking Healthcare event, the total amount of attendees are limited to ensure a high level of interaction. Those interested in learning more and to register for Hacking Healthcare 2017, should visit http://www.hackinghealthcare.net.

About Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions

Sensato is top-500 cybersecurity innovator located in Red Bank, New Jersey. Founded in 2013, Sensato provides risk assessment, penetration testing, security operations, executive guidance and software to its fans. Primarily focused on healthcare, Sensato also works with the government, department of defense, finance and critical infrastructure industries. Visit http://www.sensato.co