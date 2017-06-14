CareOne CEO Daniel Straus and EVP Elizabeth Straus are Honored by Make-A-Wish NJ “CareOne is hopefully an example to others of what it means to be involved in business and community. You have to be involved in both to be successful,” - Daniel Straus, CareOne CEO

CareOne, a premier family-owned healthcare company with more than 29 facilities throughout New Jersey, celebrated a magical evening with Make-A-Wish New Jersey on Thursday, June 8. The evening celebrated the charitable efforts of CareOne’s CEO Daniel Straus and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Straus, as they were the joint recipients of the Make-A-Wish New Jersey 2017 Humanitarian of the Year award. Further, the entire CareOne organization was recognized as Corporation of the Year. This recognition came as a result of CareOne’s 200 Wishes fundraiser that took place at the Prudential Center in February 2017.

Make-A-Wish New Jersey hosted its annual Gala at the Samuel & Josephine Plumeri Wishing Place in Monroe Township on Thursday June 8th.The signature event is the organization’s largest fundraiser event of the year, raising funds to support their mission to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.

“Thursday evening was about three things,” shared Tom Weatherall, President & Chief Executive Officer for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. “First, it was about thanking friends like CareOne and Daniel and Lizzy Straus for their extraordinary charitable efforts on our behalf earlier this year. Second, this is our signature fundraising event of the year, raising the vital funds needed for our upcoming busiest season, the summertime, when we will grant 50 percent of an entire year of wishes. And thirdly, it was a celebration of our seemingly simple, but oh-so-powerful mission.”

Spearheaded by the Straus family and CareOne, February’s 200 Wishes Fundraiser attracted more than 1,000 attendees. The Prudential Center was transformed into a candy-land themed wonderland for the day and demonstrated CareOne's commitment to the power of caring, giving, and hope in helping to strengthen and empower children battling life-threatening medical conditions.

“CareOne is hopefully an example to others of what it means to be involved in business and community. You have to be involved in both to be successful,” commented Daniel Straus, CEO of CareOne.

The 200 Wishes event in February and the resulting $1.3 million commitment from CareOne represents the single largest corporate gift and the largest one-day fundraiser in the 34-year history of Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Through their continued hard work, diligence and support of the annual Gala on June 8th, the Strauses and CareOne have helped to raise a total of $2.4 million in support of the children’s charity and helped grant a significant number of wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions throughout the state.

“I don't think you can care for people without caring for each other. We want to be a place where everyone knows we're compassionate and we really want to care for those in need,” added Elizabeth Straus, CareOne Executive Vice President.

The Make-A-Wish New Jersey Gala included an inspiring address from Make-A-Wish New Jersey President & CEO Tom Weatherall, as well as testimonials and performances by local New Jersey wish kids who have recently experienced the power of a wish. Ryland, age 9, whose wish was to report the weather live on the Weather Channel, gave a forecast for the evening in front of an impressive crowd of 700 guests, and Ava, 16, whose wish was for a cello, performed a classical piece and received a standing ovation. Both Ava’s and Ryland’s wishes were granted this year by Make-A-Wish New Jersey, representing over 500 wish children that will experience the power of a wish in 2017.

This event would not have been possible without incredible sponsors such as Toys ‘R’ Us, RWJ Barnabas Health, Hackensack Meridian Health and Macy’s. A complete list of event sponsors is available on the Make-A-Wish New Jersey website.

To learn more about CareOne, please visit http://www.care-one.com.

For more information about Make-A-Wish New Jersey, visit nj.wish.org or call 800-252-WISH.

About CareOne

With services that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits and discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 29 centers in New Jersey, CareOne’s outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneMgt on Twitter,@careonemgt on Instagram, and Care-One Management, LLC on Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information about CareOne, please visit http://www.care-one.com.

About Make-A-Wish New Jersey

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. According to a 2011 Wish Impact Survey, most health professionals surveyed say a wish come true can influence wish kids’ health outcomes. Wish kids say wishes give them renewed strength to fight their illness, and their parents say these experiences strengthen the entire family. Based in Phoenix, Make-A-Wish is one of the world’s leading children’s charities, serving children in every community in the United States, its territories, and in 38 international affiliates on five continents. Make-A-Wish New Jersey was founded in 1983. Serving children in every municipality in the Garden State, Make-A-Wish New Jersey has granted more than 9,000 wishes since its inception. For more information about Make-A-Wish New Jersey, call 800-252-WISH or visit http://www.nj.wish.org and dis-cover how you can share the power of a wish®.

