Edgewood Retirement Community has announced that its new Enhanced Living and Memory Support residence will be called The Woodlands Inn.

Designed to resemble a charming New England inn, The Woodlands Inn will take advantage of the natural beauty of Edgewood’s campus and offer residents a truly comfortable, home-like environment in keeping with the Community’s tradition of personalized hospitality and resident-centered care.

Based on the innovative Small House model, The Woodlands Inn will offer one Enhanced Living residence and three Memory Support residences, each of which will accommodate 10 people with their own private bedrooms and bathrooms. The Small House model has been shown to give residents a reassuring sense of community that empowers them to maintain their highest level of independence and autonomy in a safe environment.

Each residence at The Woodlands Inn will feature a central hearth living area, an open kitchen and dining area, a den, a spa, and a private courtyard and garden. Another important feature of the Small House model is consistent staffing with each residence having a dedicated team of highly trained staff on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Construction is currently underway on this expansion to the Edgewood campus and is expected to be complete in spring 2018. The Woodlands Inn will provide a new care option for people in the greater area and prior residency at Edgewood is not a requirement.

To learn more about Edgewood Retirement Community, visit the website at EdgewoodRC.com

__________________________________________________

CONTACT:

Kathleen Damico

Marketing Director

Edgewood Retirement Community, Inc.

Telephone: (978) 738-401

Email: damicokathleen(at)EdgewoodRC.com

END

###