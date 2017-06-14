ProSolutions Software, a leader in business management software for salons and spas, has developed mobile apps that “pair” with their award winning Transcend software. The service includes two mobile apps: one for clients and one for employees. Each app is personalized with the salon or spa’s individual logo and imagery and is equipped with several features that help businesses stay connected with their clients and employees 24/7.

For salons and spas, mobile apps provide two important benefits: customer loyalty and employee productivity. Customers are increasingly using mobile apps to receive coupons, purchase products, book appointments, and communicate with business through chat windows. According to a survey, 60% of customers would “gladly” switch brands to use a mobile coupon and 66% of businesses that saw a decrease in customer loyalty last year did not have a mobile app. In addition, employees are increasingly using apps for work-related activities, to perform tasks efficiently, and to streamline communication between employees and managers.

With Paired, salons and spas can have their very own mobile app available in the Apple and Google app stores. The apps are personalized with their business name, logo and custom imagery to increase brand visibility and loyalty, with features including:



Push notifications and in-app messaging;

Real-time appointment booking;

Gift card purchases, scannable from the app;

Personalized marketing;

Appointment reminders and confirmations;

Storefront for product searches & purchases;

Employee product & service reports;

View upcoming employee schedule.

Paired is also completely integrated into ProSolutions’ flagship program Transcend, an all-in-one solution that offers fully integrated point-of-sale, appointment book, inventory, marketing, employee and client management for salons and spas around the world. This integration makes personalized marketing and data gathering seamless for the busy salon or spa owner and is one more reason ProSolutions Software is the one company you’ll never outgrow.

