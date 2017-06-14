At HighJump, we are committed to providing innovative, future-ready WMS solutions - Chad Collins, president at HighJump.

HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced its warehouse management system (WMS) software is positioned amongst the technology leaders in the global WMS market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with strategic business and growth advisory services. The recognition stems from company initiatives and product enhancements to provide warehouse customers with the tools and capabilities to succeed in today’s complex supply chain landscape.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ recent study, “Market Outlook: Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), 2017-2022, Worldwide,” analyzes market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the vendor ecosystem, and helps companies formulate growth strategies in the global WMS market. As part of this research, the Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ competitive landscape analysis compares technology excellence and customer impact of global WMS providers. According to the research findings, HighJump’s leadership position is driven by its sophistication of technology platform, competitive strategy, and high customer impact. The company, with its exclusive focus on supply chain execution solutions, is recognized for its flexible, adaptable architecture that enables fast, low-cost process configuration for changing business requirements resulting in lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

According to Anamika Shenoy, senior analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “HighJump, with its innovative WMS offerings, is well positioned to help SMBs, large enterprises, and 3PL service providers in optimizing cost and improving productivity by efficient management of their warehouse operations. The study included analysis of top WMS vendors in the industry, and we acknowledge and congratulate HighJump for this leadership recognition.”

“At HighJump, we are committed to providing innovative, future-ready WMS solutions,” said Chad Collins, president at HighJump. “Our comprehensive warehouse functionalities coupled with unparalleled adaptability tools help our customers improve operational efficiency, minimize expenses, and drive revenue growth as they continue their journeys to a truly unified commerce experience.”

To learn more about Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ WMS market report, visit here.

Further information on HighJump’s unique line of WMS solutions is available here.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (http://quadrant-solutions.com/) is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals through Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverable is designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in an ever-changing business environment.

About HighJump

In almost every industry, buyers are becoming more fickle, and more demanding. For logistics executives, effectively meeting buyer needs has become a relentless quest for speed and agility. Traditional supply chain solutions – siloed, complex and hard-to-implement – no longer suffice, as competitors find ways to deliver goods faster and more profitably.

In today’s “now” economy, HighJump helps you stay agile, with adaptable, connected solutions that harness the power of your trading partner community. From the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver’s cab, we can help you achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability.

HighJump’s suite of warehouse management, business integration, transportation management and retail/DSD solutions form a complete, powerful and adaptable platform that allow you to drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue. HighJump: supply chain accelerated.

For more information, visit http://www.highjump.com.

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.