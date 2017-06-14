Mindgruve Launches New Website & eCommerce Store for Martinelli’s

It’s one of our best websites and ecommerce stores to date

Mindgruve, one of the fastest growing marketing and technology agencies in the nation, recently launched a new website and ecommerce store for S. Martinelli & Company. More famously known as Martinelli’s, the 150-year-old consumer packaged goods company is the leading producer of award-winning apple juice and cider.

“Our goal was to improve the online experience so customers could explore and purchase a wide variety of products,” said Chad Robley, CEO of Mindgruve. “Our creative execution captured the brand’s rich tradition and history through vibrant storytelling, photography and documentary-style videos.

More specifically, the website guides customers through an immersive digital experience that showcases Martinelli’s unparalleled production process, which makes its world famous juices and ciders so uniquely delicious. It also features an interactive timeline, a newsletter known as “The Pippin” and a content-rich blog full of recipes, DIY ideas and company news. Perhaps most impressively, it’s fully responsive, meaning the website adapts based on the size of users’ desktop and mobile screens.

“It’s one of our best websites and ecommerce stores to date,” continued Chad Robley. “From strategy and planning to design and technology, it will serve a key role in marketing efforts as we continue to grow the Martinelli’s brand and drive sales.”

