Unique Venues Announces Fourth Annual Best of Awards

Who has the best outdoor/rooftop event space? Who will beat out the competition to be named best high-tech venue? Who will be the winners for best venue to host a reunion, youth/sports group or small gathering in 2017? The 55,000-plus meeting and event planners who use Unique Venues will decide by casting their votes in the fourth annual Best of Awards this summer. Since 2013, the membership organization connecting planners with unique event spaces has doled out the prestigious awards, a first for the niche industry.

“Everyone benefits from the Unique Venues Best of Awards,” says Founder Michele Nichols. “Our planner network gets to have a voice in deciding the best venues, our members are honored after years of being overlooked by traditional hospitality award programs, and the overall recognition brings us one step closer to carving out our industry and demonstrating our professionalism.”

The awards cover 22 categories, including:

Best City Center Venue

Best Earth-Friendly Venue

Best High-Tech Venue

Best Outdoor/Rooftop Event Space

Best Small Market Venue

Best Renovation

Best Conference Center

Best Venue for Youth/Sports Groups

Best Venue for an LGBTQ-Friendly Event

Best Venue for Expos and Tradeshows

Best Venue for Formal Affairs

Best Venue for Reunions

Best Venue for Small Gatherings

Best Venue for Spiritual/Wellness Gathering

Best Venue for Team Building

Best Venue for Transportation Access

Best Venue for Unique or Locally Sourced Catering

Best Venue for When the Meeting’s Over

Best Event Package

Best Meeting Package

Best Venue to Film a Movie or TV Show

Best Venue to Gather for the Day

Winners will be announced in the winter edition of Unique Venues magazine.

About Unique Venues

Unique Venues has been the go-to source for non-conventional meeting and event venues, and the planners looking for them, for the past 30 years. The marketing and membership company has grown to be the largest online database in the U.S. and Canada with member venues including colleges and universities, historical and cultural venues, arenas and stadiums, camps and retreat centers, conferences and business centers and other special event venues. Services include free RFP submissions; assisted searches and a quarterly magazine distribution that help planners find the perfect fit every time.

