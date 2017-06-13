AMC Health Names David Ott Chief Revenue Officer

“We are very excited to have David join the AMC Health family,” said Nesim Bildirici. “His background in developing corporate and revenue generating strategies will help propel AMC Health’s growth and leadership in the virtual care market."

AMC Health, the leading provider of proven real-time virtual care solutions announced today that David Ott has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Ott, a seasoned business executive brings over 25 years of experience in business development as well as a solid track record in building Board, Investor and C-Level relationships. He has led multiple organizations to achieve unparalleled growth in revenue, profitability and market share. Prior to joining AMC Health, Mr. Ott was the founder and Principal at Innova Health Solutions. Mr. Ott also served as the President and CEO of Healthlink and Senior Vice President of Business Development with Anthem/Wellpoint.

“We are very excited to have David join the AMC Health family,” said AMC Health’s President and CEO, Nesim Bildirici. “His background in developing corporate and revenue generating strategies will help propel AMC Health’s growth and leadership in the virtual care market.”

Mr. Ott’s proven experience in healthcare delivery and innovation made him an ideal match for AMC Health. AMC Health’s broad platform which serves a diverse population within healthcare systems, payers, employers, the government and pharmaceutical companies is proud to have Mr. Ott onboard so that he can continue to apply his business acumen to AMC Health’s growth strategies.

About AMC Health

For 15 years, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation through the use of virtual technologies. We are the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. Our FDA Class II cleared platform, end to end services and clinically proven solutions enable healthcare organizations to securely extend ‎their services beyond the four walls of the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. Providing cost-effective population health management, our ever-expanding ecosystem delivers scalable virtual care programs for health systems and payers, connecting to more than 200 device, apps, and integrations via a single connection. Our customers’ peer-reviewed published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, reductions in hospital admissions, and solid financial return on investment. For more information, visit http://www.amchealth.com