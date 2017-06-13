Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes, continues its Illuminated Path podcast series, with the release of “Shared Decision-Making in Your Supply Chain.” This episode features Kreg Koford, associate vice president of strategic sourcing and solutions, Intermountain Healthcare, discussing the concept and benefits of a clinically integrated supply chain.

With host Lori Pilla, vice president of Intalere Supply Chain Solutions, Koford discusses clinical integration and shared decision-making from Intermountain Healthcare’s perspective, specifically the process of pairing up strategic sourcing resources and processes with the key decision-makers in the organization that drive clinical outcomes

.

“In the supply chain, we are not determining which products to buy. It’s the clinicians that are determining which products to buy. Our job is to ensure that we have the right process, tools and levers from a strategic sourcing perspective to make the best possible decisions,” said Koford. “Our clinicians bring all of their expertise from giving care into that process, and together, we jointly make the best possible decision for the hospital and for the patient.”

Topics included in the discussion are:



The evolution of the shared decision-making concept.

The use of clinical data to make contracting decisions.

The impact on supplier relationships.

The successes in both patient care and cost reduction.

The entrants of new products into the environment.

The importance of culture and leadership support.

According to Koford, ultimately it is about creating an organization that is focused on taking care of patients and helping them live the healthiest lives possible. “We strive to do the best possible job so our teams are creating an efficient and effective organization to ensure patients are receiving the best possible care at the lowest appropriate price,” he said.

The shared decision-making podcast is the second in a new Intalere series entitled, Illuminated Path, shining a light on healthcare's best operational practices. The first podcast focused on the importance of provider organizations and physicians educating themselves on MACRA. You can listen to this episode and subscribe to Illuminated Path via iTunes or anywhere you subscribe to podcasts.

