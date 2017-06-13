This is the #1 conference of the year for the Northeast to evaluate the most innovative contact center technology on the market and we are proud to be a key sponsor at the event.

Bright Pattern announced today their sponsorship of the annual NECCF Conference and Expo. The conference will bring together over 400 contact center leaders and industry experts for workshops and an exclusive tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, home of the New England Patriots. This event showcases the latest technology innovating the contact center industry, including Bright Pattern’s award winning omnichannel software.

Bright Pattern will provide demonstrations of its latest release featuring Omnichannel Made Easy technology that supports video, social messaging and offers rich contact experience for multichannel interactions in an easy to setup and use platform.

“We are excited to be joining the NECCF conference this week to present our award winning omnichannel software to the Northeast,” said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern. “This is the #1 conference of the year for the Northeast to evaluate the most innovative contact center technology on the market and we are proud to be a key sponsor at the event.”

Talk with one of our executives at the event to schedule a personalized demo of Bright Pattern’s omnichannel application that allows agents to seamlessly switch between channels and work numerous channels and interactions simultaneously using patented omnichannel routing technology.

About Bright Pattern:

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center solutions help simplify multichannel customer service for customers, agents and contact center managers. Bright Pattern’s Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

About NECCF:

The NECCF was founded in February 2001 by contact center executives and specialists who wanted an unbiased "user group" to facilitate the exchange of ideas among contact center executives and managers. Since that time, the NECCF has grown and remained committed to addressing the day to day management concerns and strategic planning needs of contact center professionals throughout the region including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Maine.