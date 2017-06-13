“I am thrilled to expand my industry knowledge and work with Calypso’s talented team and inspiring scope of clients."

Calypso Communications, an integrated creative and public relations agency, announced today the hiring of Chandler Ives as graphic designer. The addition of Ives marks another recent expansion of the Calypso creative team.

“We are pleased to welcome Chandler to the organization. He is a talented graphic designer with an innovative mind,” says Houssam Aboukhater, Calypso’s managing partner. “His contagious enthusiasm for learning and esteemed creativity make him an asset to the team and to our clients.”

Ives specializes in web design and animation. He will assist Calypso’s award-winning art directors on a myriad of creative projects. Ives brings a valuable skill set to assist on web and print creative for Calypso’s diverse client base.

“I am thrilled to expand my industry knowledge and work with Calypso’s talented team and inspiring scope of clients,” said Ives.

A New Hampshire native, Ives received his bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Keene State College where he majored in graphic design and obtained a minor in studio art. His coursework specialized in web design, animation, and illustration. While in school, Ives interned at AMI Graphics, New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association, and Direct Link Corporation, and worked with a variety of clients as a freelancer.

About Calypso Communications

Calypso Communications is an award-winning premier public relations studio that combines strategy, content, and creative to solve business challenges. For 17 years, Calypso has delivered radical acts of communication to local, regional, and global companies across a wide array of sectors, including energy, health care, sporting goods, technology, and higher education. With offices in Portsmouth, N.H. and Portland, Maine, the Calypso team of experts uses an integrated communications approach to help clients achieve their objectives.