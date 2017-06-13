CODiE Award Finalist This recognition by our peers energizes us as we work to advance our mission of curating the finest resources for our educators, parents and students.

Curriki, which offers thousands of high-quality curriculum resources for educators, students and parents worldwide, today announced that it has been named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Digital Aggregation & Sharing Solution category. Finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.

Curriki hosts a free online library of 256,200+ educator-vetted learning materials in all K-12 subjects for educators worldwide at http://www.curriki.org.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Curriki was honored as one of 160 finalists across the 34 education technology categories.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs.” said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

"Being chosen a finalist for a prestigious CODiE Award is a huge validation of Curriki’s position as the leader in Open Educational Resources,” said Kim Jones, CEO of Curriki. "This recognition by our peers energizes us as we work to advance our mission of curating the finest resources for our educators, parents and students.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Winner Ceremony in San Francisco on July 26 at the Education Impact Symposium, hosted by the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Curriki

Curriki, a 2016 and 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist, hosts a free library of educator-vetted learning materials in all K-12 subject areas and in many formats—from individual lesson plans, instructional videos and units, to games and simulations. All content contributed by educators and select partners is available to others for use, adapt and share at no cost. In addition, Curriki curates resources into course-sequenced, standards-aligned units to enable educators to easily find materials.

The mission of Curriki, a nonprofit organization, is to eliminate the gap between those who have access to high-quality education and those who do not. Its online community of educators, learners and committed education experts works together to create quality materials that benefit teachers, parents and students globally. With more than 520,000 members and 256,000+ learning assets, Curriki has reached more than 13 million users worldwide. Join today at http://www.curriki.org.

