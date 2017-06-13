W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) is pleased to announce that COTSWORKS® has been recently named an authorized distributor and value-added reseller of GORE® Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables for civil and military aircraft applications in Europe and North America.

Headquartered in Northeast Ohio, USA, COTSWORKS® is a manufacturer of rugged optical components for harsh environments. The company provides transceivers, cables, and integration services to companies in the commercial aerospace, military, oil and gas, and other industrial markets. Ken Applebaum, COTSWORKS® CEO, said, “We are excited to support Gore’s industry-leading presence and products with technical and sales support for their aerospace fiber optic cable products. Gore’s suite of cables integrates extremely well with our optoelectrical and interconnect products, which accelerate the use of high-speed connectivity in today’s global operation of commercial and military airplanes.”

John Frantz, Channel Manager for Gore’s Americas region, added, “Our new relationship with COTSWORKS® will allow us to leverage our industry knowledge, engineering capabilities, and strategic customer relationships to help establish our value position and increase revenue for our fiber optic cables.”

An Extended Suite of Robust Fiber Optic Cables

Gore’s single- and multi-mode fiber optic cables address the aerospace industry’s ever-increasing high data rate requirements in compact, lightweight and flexible designs without sacrificing durability. Each version transmits lightning-fast data in less time over longer distances to support the next generation of aircraft data architecture.

With an innovative dual buffering system, GORE® Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables, 1.8 mm Simplex version meets ARINC 802-2 requirements and is proven to provide enhanced crush protection before and after installation. Gore’s 1.2 mm Simplex version incorporates a rugged buffering system that withstands extreme aerospace conditions that can severely impact overall system performance in aircraft. Gore’s 900 micron buffered fiber optic cables combine a high level of crush protection while drastically reducing shrink back and the time required to terminate samples. Lastly, Gore offers three versions of fiber optic ribbon cables, each engineered with the right amount of ruggedness to maximize electrical and mechanical performance in a variety of avionics applications.

All versions of GORE® Aerospace Fiber Optic Cables will be on display at the International Paris Air Show, 19-25 June, at Hall 2B, Stand F170. Additional details about Gore’s extensive portfolio of high-performance aerospace solutions can be found at gore.com/parisairshow2017.

###

About W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented culture and continued recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute. Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs approximately 10,000 Associates and generates annual revenues that exceed $3 billion. http://www.gore.com.

Performance Solutions Division

Gore Performance Solutions Division develops products and technologies that address complex product and process challenges in a variety of markets and industries, including aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, mobile electronics, oil and gas — and more. Through close collaboration with industry leaders across the globe, Gore enables customers to design their products and processes to be safer, cleaner, more productive, reliable, durable and efficient across a wide range of demanding environments.

About COTSWORKS®

COTSWORKS® designs and manufactures rugged optical components and systems for Commercial and Military aerospace networking applications. Founded in 2006 and based in Cleveland, OH, the company produces over 100,000 parts per year under ISO 9001, ATEX, and AS9100 certifications. Headquarters are located in Cleveland, OH USA and Germany with representation and support throughout Europe and Asia.

The company’s optical transceiver products include its RJ, RCP, SFF, and now LAC product lines offering Multimode and Single mode operation at more than a dozen wavelengths with speeds from DC to 10Gbps per channel at Industrial or Military temperatures and environmental operation. COTSWORKS® designs termini such as the industry’s only screw-locking fiber termini, the LC-R, as well as ARINC 801 configurations, and terminates Aerospace and Military standard products to fiber cables primarily for inside of avionics equipment as well as aircraft or rugged vehicle data and sensor links.

###

GORE, GORE-TEX and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

COTSWORKS is a trademark of COTSWORKS, LLC.