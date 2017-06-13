David Canfield, Managing Director, Multifamily Development for BBX Capital Real Estate David’s wealth of real estate knowledge, market expertise, and experience in the multifamily arena will add tremendous value as we continue to grow BBX Capital Real Estate’s multifamily development business.”

BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital Corporation (OTCQB: BBXT; BBXTB), is pleased to announce that David Canfield has joined the company as Managing Director, Multifamily Development.

“We are pleased to welcome David to our organization,” commented Seth M. Wise, President of BBX Capital Real Estate.” David’s wealth of real estate knowledge, market expertise, and experience in the multifamily arena will add tremendous value as we continue to grow BBX Capital Real Estate’s multifamily development business.”

Canfield comes to BBX Capital Real Estate with over 20 years of development experience and has been involved with the acquisition, development and construction of over 6,000 multifamily units. Canfield was most recently Vice President of Development at Lennar Multifamily Communities where he was responsible for originating, analyzing, and managing multifamily development and acquisition strategies for Florida. Prior to that he was Vice President of Acquisitions and Development for Archstone. Canfield received a Master’s of Real Estate from University of Southern California.

About BBX Capital Real Estate: BBX Capital Real Estate, is involved in the development, operation, management, and investment in residential and commercial real estate. BBX Capital Real Estate had approximately $180 million of assets as of December 31, 2016 including investments, directly and indirectly through joint ventures, in master planned communities, multifamily rental communities, single family for sale communities and commercial properties located primarily in Florida. For more information, please visit http://www.BBXCapitalRealEstate.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (OTCQB: BBXT; BBXTB), formerly BFC Financial Corporation, is a diversified holding company whose principal activities are its ownership of Bluegreen Corporation and, through its Real Estate and Middle Market Divisions, the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects and middle market operating businesses. As of March 31, 2017, BBX Capital had total consolidated assets of $1.4 billion, shareholders' equity of $477.9 million, and total equity of $521.6 million. For more information, please visit http://www.BBXCapital.com.