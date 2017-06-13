A snapshot of the Waypoints interface where users "learn by doing." Waypoints provides an interactive in-line software training experience such that users can learn by doing.

On June 13, 2017 Riptide Software announced the beta authoring tool release of the Elements product, Waypoints. The authoring component allows non-technical learning and development professionals a way to author their own training workflows directly on the software itself.

Waypoints provides an interactive in-line software training experience such that users can learn by doing. Learning and development professionals can deliver training that matches each version of software they are using, gain powerful insights, and prove competency levels of each trainee.

In a recent interview the Director of Riptide’s Learning Division, Nick Washburn, stated: “The ability to author is a beneficial component for our customers who don’t wish to venture into fully-customized solutions and we are excited to offer an out-of-the-box solution.”

While authoring is still in beta, users will still be able to enjoy customized features such as competency based assessments, interactive multimedia instruction, real-time contextual help, and gather data insights from these applications of Waypoints.

The Riptide Learning Division brings the Riptide Elements® product line of learning solutions to the modern enterprise: Storepoints xAPI-Conformant LRS, Waypoints In-line Training Software, and Learnpoints Adaptive Learning Courseware. Elements is a scalable, and configurable platform of learning solutions that works seamlessly with existing enterprise software systems in a non-disruptive way. All products are also backwards compatible to Legacy systems. Riptide Learning team members are active participants in the community developing xAPI—the standard in modern learner experience tracking.