Fiddler’s Creek designated a Blue Zones Project community

Fiddler’s Creek has been designated a Blue Zones Project community by the Blue Zones Project-Southwest Florida, in recognition of the community’s demonstrative commitment to promoting a healthful lifestyle. The Blue Zones Project-Southwest Florida is a region-wide well-being initiative focused on making each community a healthier, happier place to live, work and play.

“Fiddler’s Creek has long advocated wellness through a variety of activities, programming and incredible amenities, and we greatly appreciate the Blue Zones’ recognition of our efforts,” said Ron Albeit, general manager of The Club & Spa at Fiddler’s Creek Community LLC.

As part of this project, residents were asked to sign the four-step Blue Zones Personal Pledge demonstrating a commitment to learn, measure, participate and complete a checklist. So far, over 25 percent of residents have signed the pledge expressing their commitment to self-improvement and a happier, healthier lifestyle.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have residents that are passionate about wellness and healthful living and we applaud their support of the Blue Zones mission,” said Albeit.

The national Blue Zones project for clubs, communities and businesses promotes a comprehensive approach to improving health and wellness through lifestyle changes, including exercise, healthy eating and reducing stress. Locally, the Blue Zones Project-Southwest Florida is sponsored by NCH Healthcare System in collaboration with Healthways Inc. and employs the first-ever daily assessment of U.S. residents’ health and well-being as measured by the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index.

The Blue Zones Project is based on the New York Times best-selling books written by Dan Buettner, “The Blue Zones Solution: Eating and Living Like the World’s Healthiest People,” and “Thrive: Finding Happiness the Blue Zones Way,” both published by National Geographic.

Blue Zones employs evidence-based ways to help people live longer and healthier lives. Since 2009, Blue Zones has applied the tenets of the books to clubs, communities and corporations across the country and has successfully raised life expectancy and lowered health care costs while decreasing smoking and obesity rates.

Located on Collier Boulevard on the way to Marco Island, Fiddler’s Creek is an award-winning residential community in Naples, Florida. Fiddler’s Creek was named a Distinguished Emerald Club by BoardRoom magazine for a second consecutive year, a prestigious honor reserved for only the top 4 percent of private clubs in the world.

“Receiving the Distinguished Emerald Club designation for two consecutive years demonstrates our efforts to continually elevate the club experience for our members and their guests,” said Aubrey J. Ferrao, CEO of Fiddler’s Creek Community LLC. “We are dedicated to providing exceptional amenities and service at Fiddler’s Creek, and this award recognizes and honors that commitment.”

Residents of Fiddler’s Creek enjoy amenities that include the 54,000-square-foot Club & Spa at Fiddler’s Creek, a fitness center, tropical lagoon-style swimming complex, tennis courts, and both casual and fine dining. The Club & Spa at Fiddler’s Creek offers a luxurious resort lifestyle and hosts numerous community-wide parties and special events for residents of all ages.

Fiddler’s Creek residents have the opportunity to join The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek, featuring The Creek Course, an Arthur Hills-designed championship golf course ranked in Golfweek’s 100 Best Residential Golf Courses in the U.S. for 12 consecutive years. Residents of the 4,000-acre master-planned community also have the opportunity to join The Tarpon Club, which offers a beach and boating experience that includes beach access at the Marco Beach Ocean Resort, ranked among the Top Resorts in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards and by Conde Nast Traveler, and recently awarded its 15th consecutive AAA Four Diamond rating. A limited number of nonresident annual and seasonal memberships, with term date flexibility, are currently available at both The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek and The Tarpon Club.

Preconstruction and move-in ready homes at Fiddler’s Creek are priced from the $400,000s to over $2 million and are offered by six preferred homebuilders – Harbourside Custom Homes, Taylor Morrison, Stock Signature Homes, Lennar Homes, Ashton Woods Homes and D.R. Horton.

For membership details and more information about Fiddler’s Creek, call 239-732-9300, stop by the Fiddler’s Creek Information Center at 8152 Fiddler’s Creek Parkway in Naples, or visit http://www.fiddlerscreek.com. Aubrey J. Ferrao is CEO of Fiddler’s Creek Community LLC.