Michael Faught Joins Year Up Los Angeles as Executive Director

Year Up Los Angeles (“YULA”), a one-year workforce development program for low-income young adults, announced today that Michael Faught has joined the organization as YULA’s Executive Director.

Following a 35-year career in investment banking, investment management and technology start-ups, Mr. Faught spent five years creating, partnering and teaching a business, finance and career readiness program at a charter high school in south Los Angeles. Formerly, Mr. Faught was a Founding Partner of Los Angeles Social Partners, an Education Pioneers Graduate Fellow and Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship at Loyola Marymount University’s MBA program. Mr. Faught, who holds an AB in economics from Harvard College and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, has also served as past Chairman of the Los Angeles Venture Association’s Investment Capital Conference.

“Michael has spent significant time developing and teaching educational programs to better serve Los Angeles’ inner city youth. He brings with him extensive experience in non-profit and education, and is fully committed to closing the Opportunity Divide,” said Garrett Moran, President of Year Up. “We are excited to welcome him to the team and confident that he will successfully expand Year Up Los Angeles’ impact.”

Michael shares, “I am honored and excited to join YULA’s exceptional team to help Los Angeles’ young adults reach their full potential through professional careers and higher education. I look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships with existing and prospective corporate and community partners.”

Year Up Los Angeles launched its inaugural class of 40 students on the campus of West LA College in Culver City in August 2016. The one-year program offers students hands-on technical and professional skills training, followed by a 6 month, credit-bearing internship at prominent companies like Symantec, Molina Healthcare, Sony, Snap, The Getty, and Kaiser Permanente.

About Year Up

Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college-level coursework. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to place these young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Year Up currently serves more than 3,600 students annually across 24 campuses in Arizona, Baltimore, Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Atlanta, Greater Boston, Greater Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, National Capital Region, New York City, Providence, Puget Sound, South Florida and Wilmington.

