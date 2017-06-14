Triblio, a 2016 CODiE winner, named a 2017 CODiE finalist for best marketing solution.

Triblio, an account based marketing provider and 2016 CODiE winner, was nominated as a finalist in the “Best Marketing Solution” category for the 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards.

Participation in the SIIA CODiE Awards is a prestigious honor as each nominee is reviewed by a field of industry experts, whose evaluations determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalists. This year’s CODiE Awards winners will be announced by mid-July.

About Triblio’s Account Based Marketing Solution

Triblio's account based marketing solution offers a “superior account segmentation and allows for customization across a range of marketing touch points,” as noted by a CODiE judge.

“Account based marketing enables marketers to generate demand by engaging known and unknown stakeholders at target accounts. Using Triblio’s ABM platform, marketers coordinate inbound and outbound marketing campaigns with sales plays to target accounts at scale,” said Andre Yee, Chief Executive Officer of Triblio.

According to the judges, Triblio’s strengths lie in its “connection to 3rd party data sets and internal data for audience creation and granular segmentation . . . [with the] ability to identify and associate anonymous traffic with accounts.” In addition, the judges agreed on the importance that for non-technical marketers, “this solution appears to be intuitive and very easy to use across all its functions.”

Triblio won Best Digital Marketing of 2016 in last year’s SIIA CODiE Awards. For a list of this year’s finalists, visit http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About SIIA

SIIA is the leading association representing the software and digital content industries. SIIA represents approximately 800 member companies worldwide that develop software and digital information content. SIIA provides global services in government relations, business development, corporate education and intellectual property protection to the leading companies that are setting the pace for the digital age. For more information, visit http://www.siia.net. The Software & Services Division of SIIA (SSD) represents companies that develop the applications, services, infrastructure and tools driving the success of today’s high-tech industry. For more information, visit http://www.siia.net/SSD.

About Triblio

Many stakeholders are involved throughout the B2B purchase journey. Triblio's account based marketing platform coordinates account based advertising, web personalization, and sales plays to reach and engage known and unknown stakeholders in target accounts. Companies like Virgin Pulse, Sage, Plex, and SoftwareAG use Triblio to boost leads, sales opportunities, and engagement in target accounts.

Triblio was a 2016 winner for best digital marketing solution and nominated as a finalist in the 2017 CODiE Awards for Best Marketing Solution. For more information, visit http://www.triblio.com.