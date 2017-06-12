Fred E. Karlinsky, shareholder in the Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee offices of international law firm Greenberg Traurig P.A., provided a Florida Legislative Update at the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund’s 17th Annual Participating Insurers Workshop in Orlando, FL. Karlinsky addressed current topics of interest to the Florida insurance market such as assignment of benefits, workers’ compensation and personal injury protection, among others.

Karlinsky, a frequent speaker on insurance-related legislative initiatives in Florida, has provided this annual legislative update since first serving as a workshop panelist in 2008.

Karlinsky is Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transaction Practice Group and a shareholder within the Government Law & Policy Group. He represents insurers, reinsurers, producers and other insurance interests throughout the U.S. and internationally in a wide variety of business, operational, regulatory, transactional and governmental matters. Recognized as one of the top insurance lawyers by Chambers and Partners, Karlinsky has extensive knowledge of insurance compliance matters and is a sought-after thought leader who has spoken and presented papers to insurance executives and governmental officials, both nationally and internationally.

Karlinsky received a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami and a Juris Doctorate from the Florida State University College of Law, where he currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law.

