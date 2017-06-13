Santa Rosa Plastic Surgeon Receives Coveted Accolade As Top Doctor

Heather Furnas, MD, is excited to announce that she has been named as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 2016. The annual list identifies the nation’s most notable physicians, ranging across a broad span of medical specialties. Recently a featured speaker at the 2017 ASAPS Aesthetic Meeting, Dr. Furnas is honored to be included in this elite group of practitioners.

Castle Connolly’s Top Doctor list was created in 1991, as a reliable tool of measurement, empowering prospective patients seeking exemplary healthcare in their local area. The award, given to those physicians who have demonstrated a strong commitment to exceptional patient care, promotes patient education and informed medical choices. Over the years, as the number of health care providers continually grows, the title is increasingly revered.

All board certified MDs and DOs in the United States are qualified for the Castle Connolly awards, with finalists nominated by their peers and associates. Winners are then selected by a physician-led team that carefully scrutinizes the each provider’s background for specified qualifications, training and performance ratings, while also reviewing any disciplinary records. Every year, thousands of doctors cast their nominations online, however only about 5% of the country’s physicians are selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor in their region.

Dr. Furnas’ inclusion as a 2016 Castle Connolly Top Doctor reflects a illustrious cosmetic surgery career that spans close to 30 years. Her extensive experience is what sets her apart from the numerous other aesthetic professionals practicing across the state. Dr. Furnas explains, “There are hundreds of qualified plastic surgeons available, (but) unfortunately, some doctors (do not have) the training.” She continues, “Our philosophy is simple: every patient is a VIP and safety is our biggest priority. As board-certified plastic surgeons, our goal is to treat each person with the utmost integrity and provide the highest level of care.”

Dr. Furnas is alumnus of UCLA School of Medicine and Stanford University. Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, she is a member of the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. In 1991, she co-founded Sonoma County’s Plastic Surgery Associates, along with her partner, Francisco Canales, MD. Last year, in 2016, Plastic Surgery Associates opened the doors to a second location, in the Novato area of Marin County.

More information on Dr. Heather Furnas can be found by contacting Plastic Surgery Associates at 707.537.2111. Conveniently located in the heart of Marin County, Dr. Furnas offers consultations both at the Santa Rosa and Novato office locations. A full list of Castle Connolly’s 2016 Top Doctors can be found at http://www.castleconnolly.com.