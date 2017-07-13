Randi Zuckerberg Everything is Dot Complicated and with every great opportunity comes hidden challenges. I hope to help Accountex attendees decode these challenges so that we can make the most of this exciting wired world we find ourselves in.

Accountex USA announced Randi Zuckerberg as a keynote speaker at the September Accounting Technology Conference & Expo in Boston. Randi will captivate the audience with her business-keynote-meets-one-woman-comedy-show where she does a deep dive into the latest, greatest, most exciting trends in technology, business, and entrepreneurship. Join Accountex USA and Randi Zuckerberg for a signing of her New York Times Best Selling book, Dot Complicated: Untangling Our Wired Lives.

Randi Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur, investor, author, and media personality. She is the founder of Zuckerberg Media, with the mission of creating media content that puts intelligent, tech-savvy, entrepreneurial women and girls at the forefront. She has published three books: Dot Complicated, a New York Times bestseller, about our (sometimes overly) wired lives, and Dot, a children’s book about a tech-savvy little girl, which airs as an animated children’s show on NBC Sprout, in partnership with Jim Henson Productions. Randi’s third book, Missy President, a graphic novel about a 9-year-old girl who becomes President, was released in Fall 2016.

Randi discussed how her passion for mentoring entrepreneurs will translate to the Accountex USA audience, “Helping to build the next generation of amazing businesses is the ultimate way I can help to support entrepreneurs. But watch out! Everything is Dot Complicated and with every great opportunity comes hidden challenges. I hope to help Accountex attendees decode these challenges so that we can make the most of this exciting wired world we find ourselves in.”

Accountex, the leading independent expo and conference on accounting technology. The event provides a three-day schedule focused around the solutions that move accounting and finance forward. The educational conference offers CPE with content from more than a single vendor perspective. Sessions are taught by experts, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways that can be implemented seamlessly. Registration is now open at AccountexUSA.com.

The Accountex expo brings together the largest selection of technology solutions and offers professionals in-person time to learn about the latest upcoming trends. The expo is the premier event of the year for the accounting and finance professional as well as the developer community.

