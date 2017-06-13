mySidewalk Accepted for 2017 Innovation Partnership Program

It’s a great opportunity, and the team is looking forward to working with KCMO in our own backyard to improve their nationally-regarded performance management program.

Today mySidewalk announced their acceptance into Kansas City, Missouri's 2017 Innovation Partnership Program, an opportunity designed for entrepreneurs to develop, test and demonstrate innovative solutions with Kansas City, Missouri’s (KCMO’s) data and infrastructure in support of Advance KC and city operations.

The 12-week program, which runs from June 12 through September 1, grants access to KCMO’s data and infrastructure while also providing a space for entrepreneurs to test their products or services. For participating companies, the program provides a valuable use case and the opportunity to attract new clients and investors, while the City reaps the benefit of trying out new technology.

“This program brings talent and technology to City Hall in a truly unique way," said Mayor Sly James in a release. “The partnership is what makes innovation possible. This program allows the city and startup community to identify challenges and solutions, together.”

The five companies selected were chosen based on their ability to support the city’s economic development and operations strategies, such as supporting environmental quality efforts, improving quality and efficiency of city services or operations, engaging neighborhoods or improving economic vitality and social equity. Each company is assigned a department to work with and then provided city data, access to infrastructure and part-time office space in City Hall.

mySidewalk will be working with KCMO’s Office of Performance Management and will focus on helping the City streamline its process for reporting on key performance indicators; they will also be working on amplifying the City’s analytic capabilities from a geospatial perspective.

“We are honored to be a part of the program,” said Stephen Hardy, CEO of mySidewalk. “It’s a great opportunity, and the team is looking forward to working with KCMO in our own backyard to improve their nationally-regarded performance management program.”

In September, the participating companies will present their technology and discuss their pilot program experiences in a pitch to Mayor Sly James, City Manager Troy Schulte, other city department attendees and the Kansas City Council. Once the test period has ended, the City may choose to purchase any of the products or services that support their goals.

About mySidewalk

mySidewalk is a city intelligence tool that helps analysts track, analyze and communicate progress on department and citywide goals. Our mission is to empower city leaders and the public with the most complete, clear and real-time understanding of community data so they can improve and innovate together. You work hard for your data. What’s it doing for you?

