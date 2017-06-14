BlueFox.io Raises $7 million in a Series A Financing round

BlueFox.io, the company developing disruptive real-time customer engagement solutions for brands and brick & mortar retailers, today announced the closing of its $7 million Series A funding, with participation from Baseline Ventures, Panasonic, NewGen Capital and Pentalog.

"We’re excited by the strength of our investors. The quality and depth of our sales pipeline illustrate the appetite for our technology from top tier brands and retailers who can now increase sales and manage premises better and cheaper than before,” said Guillaume de La Tour, the founder and CEO of BlueFox.io.

Steve Anderson, founder of Baseline Ventures, said, "Customers are excited about BlueFox.io's ability to offer a real-time mobile customer engagement solution with no apps or beacons. I am looking forward to partnering with the BlueFox.io team to further accelerate their growth.”

“We are very pleased to join BlueFox.io’s journey with this financing round,” said Patrick Suel, Senior Venture Partner at Panasonic. ”BlueFox.io technology has a number of applications, not only in retail but also in numerous connected domains that we believe the market will soon adopt.”

Homan Yuen, Managing Partner at NewGen Capital, said, "We are very happy to have Baseline Ventures and Panasonic join the Bluefox.io team. NewGen has been a proud supporter of the company’s vision and is excited to see the technology and business further validated by these strong partners."

About BlueFox.io

BlueFox.io technology reinvents traffic counting and customer engagement in physical spaces. It offers a cloud platform that makes counting simpler and more affordable. The company also provides brands and retailers a unique approach to real-time customer engagement on smartphones, without the need for a mobile app or costly beacon installations. To learn more, please visit http://www.bluefox.io.

BlueFox.io is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

