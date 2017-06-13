“What attracted us to the solution was not only the flexibility of deploying a secure mobile device with our drivers, but also the significant reduction in PCI scope that our locations would see,” said Rob Felcher, President of three TMT franchises.

Bluefin Payment Systems, the leading provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solutions for retail, healthcare, education and franchises, today released a case study with P2PE client Two Men and a Truck (TMT) on the benefits and return on investment (ROI) of PCI-validated P2PE in-office and mobile payments for TMT franchises.

Two Men and a Truck is the nation’s fastest growing moving company, offering comprehensive home and business relocation and packing services, both domestically and internationally, with more than 350 locations worldwide. The company partnered with Bluefin in 2016 to provide their franchises Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE and EMV-certified Nomad 2.0 Bluetooth mobile device for field payments and the ID Tech SREDKey for payments over the phone or in office payments.

Bluefin’s P2PE solutions encrypt cardholder data within a PCI-approved P2PE point of entry device, preventing cardholder data from being available as clear-text in an enterprise’s system or network, where it could be exposed in the event of a data breach.

The case study examines TMT’s implementation of the Bluefin PCI P2PE solution both at the corporate level and at the franchise level. The case study features interviews with Jake Gaitan, Director of Information Technology for TMT; Rob Felcher, President of the TMT Evansville, Bloomington and Grand Rapids locations; and Dan Pettit, Franchisee of the Evansville, Bloomington and Grand Rapids TMT locations.

With a background in financial institution security, Jake understood the value of a PCI-validated P2PE solution, but the company was also looking for a solution that could be deployed both in the field with drivers and within the franchise offices. While TMT considered several P2PE providers, what sold them on Bluefin was the solution’s flexibility, simple deployment and customer support.

“We wanted to implement effective measures that were easy for the franchise to use but also easy for us to deploy – and that had high benefits for our customers,” said Jake Gaitan.

The solution was introduced in fall 2016 and the company already has 77 franchises signed with over 580 mobile devices deployed.

“What attracted us to the solution was not only the flexibility of deploying a secure mobile device with our drivers, but also the significant reduction in PCI scope that our locations would see,” said Rob Felcher.

In addition to a simple setup, the Grand Rapids and Evansville TMT locations have already completed the SAQ P2PE HW questionnaire, which took “15 minutes total,” said Rob Felcher. Franchises that implement Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution throughout their POS environment are eligible for the 33-question SAQ P2PE-HW – a significant reduction from the 329-question SAQ D.

The case study is available for download on the Bluefin website.

About Bluefin Payment Systems

Bluefin Payment Systems is the leading provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure Ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in New York, Chicago, Tulsa and Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com/.

About Two Men and a Truck

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is the largest franchised moving company both in the United States and internationally. Currently there are 330 national locations and 2,534 trucks operating in the U.S.; in total, the company operates more than 350 locations and 2,600 trucks. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® has performed more than 5.5 million moves since its inception in 1985. The company has seen consistent monthly growth dating back to December 2009 and more than 57 consecutive months of record growth. Each location is independently owned and operated. For more information, please visit https://twomenandatruck.com/.