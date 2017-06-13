NASDAQ BTS Billboard in NYC Times Square "BTS Fan Events are happening simultaneously in Iran, Thailand, Peru, Pakistan, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Japan, London, Paraguay, many cities in Seoul Korea as well as the United States."

World renowned music artists BTS, tomorrow celebrate their fourth Anniversary as a band. With internationally viral videos and an ARMY of fans pushing the band to unprecedented fame, BTS thanks fans for the well wishes releasing a steady stream of content since the end of last week. The fan frenzy has caused #4yearswithBTS to trend Worldwide.

The fan effort to wish BTS a Happy 4th, has resulted in ads on buses, online on YouTube, BTS themed restaurants, pop-up stores, and impromptu fan gatherings to sing BTS songs. In China, where KPOP music and entertainment is banned, the Chinese BTS ARMY bought seven stars for each member, sponsored BTS music to play in cafes around Seoul and purchased a rolling ad in NYC’s Times Square which began on Saturday on the corner of 43rd and Broadway, on the Nasdaq Ad site which runs a few times an hour and on the Thompson Reuters building which runs at the top of every hour and will run on loop on Tuesday 6/13 .

Also, the American media, who recently got to know them up close and personal when they appeared at the Billboard Music Awards, have joined the fun in wishing congratulations to BTS:

Here's a list of some of the countries who have purchased billboards, bus ads, restaurant banners and the electronic signage in Times Square in NYC.

CHINESE BTS ARMY: Bought the TImes Square ads

PAKISTAN BTS ARMY: purchased bus ads and a pop store

UK BTS ARMY: gathered for an impromptu song fest and fan gathering

PERU BTS ARMY: Bus ads and Billboards

ABOUT BTS: Renowned artists, BTS, became the first KPOP band to win Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards receiving over 300 million votes, surpassing Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes. BTS has sustained their leadership on the Billboard Social 50 Chart longer than Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift at #1 for 34 weeks and counting.

The band made headlines in the US in 2017 in addition to the BBMA award by selling out an arena tour, making media friends including Noisey, Teen Vogue, Rolling Stone and many other outlets. BTS took the BBMA Vegas carpet by storm, being named the “best dressed boy band at the BBMAs” by Vogue and appearing on Fashion Police.

BTS also known as Bangtan Boys, have set other milestones on YouTube as six of their music videos have been viewed more than 100 million times each. In addition, their management Big Hit Entertainment said that "Not Today" became the latest to surpass the number, just 109 days after its release. Other of BTS songs that have gone viral are "Dope," "Fire," "Blood, Sweat & Tears," "Boy In Luv" and "Save Me." The feat was achieved just four years after the group debuted in June 2013. "Not Today" was released in February and ranked No. 1 on the iTunes' music video chart in five countries -- the United States, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

The music video for “Not Today” was released on February 20 of this year, and is off the group’s latest album “You Never Walk Alone.” On June 8 KST, the MV hit 100 million views after 109 days, making it the third fastest K-pop group to reach the milestone (with TWICE’s “TT” and “Knock Knock” in first and second place). “Not Today” is therefore BTS’s fastest music video to hit 100 million views, with “Blood, Sweat & Tears” as their second fastest after having surpassed the number in 133 days. “Not Today” also holds the record for the fastest K-pop group music video to reach 10 million and 20 million views.