Heart House Cardiology Brings New Doctor On Board

Dr. Jason Palermo, a Board-certified cardiologist with over 14 years of experience, has joined the staff of The Heart House, a cardiology group with six offices throughout Southern New Jersey.

Dr. Palermo, who specializes in non-invasive cardiology, is a proponent of nutrition, weight management and exercise to stave off heart disease. He is also an adjunct professor in Rowan University’s Health and Exercise Science Department.

Prior to joining The Heart House, formerly known as Cardiovascular Associates of the Delaware Valley, Dr. Palermo practiced with Virtua Cardiology Group in Voorhees, N.J. From 2009 to 2011, he was part of Cardiology Consultants of Delaware, in Lewes, Delaware.

Born and raised in South Jersey, Dr. Palermo earned a bachelor of science degree from Richard Stockton College of New Jersey (now Stockton University), and in 2003 received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine. After medical school, he completed his Internal Medicine Residency and Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at Temple. He is certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine, and Nuclear Cardiology.

In 2013, Dr. Palermo was selected as a “Top Doc,” Cardiovascular Disease, by SJ Magazine. He lives in Washington Township, N.J.

The Heart House is a physicians group providing complete cardiovascular care to patients. This year, it opened the Heart House Vein Center, specializing in the treatment of varicose veins, spider veins, deep vein thrombosis and other venous disease. The Heart House has offices in Haddon Heights, Marlton, Washington Township, Elmer and Vineland, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.hearthousenj.com.