In May 2017, the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) awarded SOL VISTA a contract to serve as a Commercial Energy Benchmarking Policy Coordination Contractor to support implementation of the County's Building Energy Benchmarking Law. As a Commercial Energy Benchmarking Policy Coordination Contractor, SOL VISTA is responsible for responding to inquiries about the Benchmarking Law, compliance requirements, the EPA ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager benchmarking tool, benchmarking report submissions, and other related activities.

DEP is dedicated to ensuring non-residential building owners benchmark and report their building energy data annually. Benchmarking improves the understanding of energy consumption patterns to help identify energy saving opportunities.

SOL VISTA is proud to support the benchmarking program as a Commercial Energy Benchmarking Policy Coordination Contractor and bring our EPA ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager proficiency and data management expertise to the contract.

"We're excited to be engaged with our local county on the important issue of energy efficiency and happy to bring support and technical assistance to all building owners of Montgomery County," said Shannon Sentman, SOL VISTA CEO and co-founder.

SOL VISTA has reduced energy costs and usage for more than 200 commercial buildings located throughout the United States. To view a list of these clients, click here.

To learn about Montgomery County’s Building Energy Benchmarking Law, click here.