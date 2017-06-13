FlagCo Celebrates Father’s Day with Featured Offer

The Flag Company, Inc. Heroism is not only in the man, but in the occasion. -- Calvin Coolidge

FlagCo, a division of The Flag Company, is pleased to announce their Aluminum Rotating Flagpole Kit with Flag is now available just in time for Father’s Day. Celebrate Dad and showcase your patriotism with these popular kits:

Aluminum Rotating Flagpole Kit with Flag is designed to mount easily on the side of your home, office or building. The mounting bracket allows for 13 optional positions, and the rotating pole keeps the flag from wrapping around the pole in the wind. The kit features 3’ x 5’ nylon, embroidered United States flag, a two-piece aluminum pole (6’ x 1” diameter), 13 position mounting bracket, two clear plastic EZ-Mount flag rings, and gold ball ornament, making it an ideal Father’s Day gift.

The Presidential Flagpole Kit with metal gold eagle ornament and 2 position brackets features a 6’x11/4” pole, 2 EZ-Mount flag rings and a 3’x5’ nylon flag.

Some say the nation’s first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in the state of Washington. However, it was not until 1972 – 58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official – that the day honoring fathers became a nationwide holiday in the United States.

Slowly, the holiday spread. In 1916, President Wilson honored the day by using telegraph signals to unfurl a flag in Spokane when he pressed a button in Washington, D.C. In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge urged state governments to observe Father’s Day.

In 1972, in the middle of a hard-fought presidential re-election campaign, Richard Nixon signed a proclamation making Father’s Day a federal holiday at last.

