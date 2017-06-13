Norwalk, CT (PRWEB) June 13, 2017
The Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards celebrate excellence in editorial and design across multiple markets. The prestigious awards program is the only one of its kind to honor both magazine and digital design and journalism in the association, b2b, consumer, regional, and non-profit sectors.
The final entry deadline is this Friday, June 16. Winners and honorable mentions will be recognized in New York City on October 11, 2017 during a celebratory luncheon at The Folio: Show.
For more information on the Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards, visit http://www.FolioAwards.com.
Categories Include:
EDDIES
- App (Magazine Replica)
- App (Native)
- Digital Edition
- Full Issue
- Newsletter (NEW!)
- Online Column or Blog
- Online Community
- Online News Coverage
- Online Tool
- Podcast (NEW!)
- Series of Articles
- Single Article
- Standalone Digital Magazine
- Use of AR/VR (NEW!)
- Use of Social Media
- Use of Video
- Website
- Editor of the Year
- Editorial Team of the Year
OZZIES
- App (Magazine Replica)
- App (Native)
- Cover
- Design, New Magazine
- Digital Edition/Digital Magazine Design
- Feature Design
- Media Kit
- Overall Design
- Redesign
- Site Design
- Supplemental Annual or One-Shot
- Table of Contents
- Use of Digital Imagery
- Use of Illustration
- Use of Photography
- Use of Typography
- Designer of the Year
- Design Team of the Year
To view a full list of categories, please visit http://www.FolioAwards.com.
For questions about the awards program or for assistance in entering, contact Jessica Coonan at folioawards(at)accessintel.com. For questions about sponsoring The Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards, contact Tania Babiuk at tbabiuk(at)accessintel.com
The Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards Luncheon is being held in conjunction with The Folio: Show, October 9-11—the magazine media industry's largest conference—designed to inspire innovations in content creation, marketing, sales, events, and ad ops. For more information, visit http://www.FolioShow.com.
About Folio:
Folio: is a multi-channel resource for the magazine and online media industry. Our primary mission is to help media companies generate revenue and increase audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.FolioMag.com.