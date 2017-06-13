The Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards celebrate excellence in editorial and design across multiple markets. The prestigious awards program is the only one of its kind to honor both magazine and digital design and journalism in the association, b2b, consumer, regional, and non-profit sectors.

The final entry deadline is this Friday, June 16. Winners and honorable mentions will be recognized in New York City on October 11, 2017 during a celebratory luncheon at The Folio: Show.

For more information on the Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards, visit http://www.FolioAwards.com.

Categories Include:

EDDIES



App (Magazine Replica)

App (Native)

Digital Edition

Full Issue

Newsletter (NEW!)

Online Column or Blog

Online Community

Online News Coverage

Online Tool

Podcast (NEW!)

Series of Articles

Single Article

Standalone Digital Magazine

Use of AR/VR (NEW!)

Use of Social Media

Use of Video

Website

Editor of the Year

Editorial Team of the Year

OZZIES



App (Magazine Replica)

App (Native)

Cover

Design, New Magazine

Digital Edition/Digital Magazine Design

Feature Design

Media Kit

Overall Design

Redesign

Site Design

Supplemental Annual or One-Shot

Table of Contents

Use of Digital Imagery

Use of Illustration

Use of Photography

Use of Typography

Designer of the Year

Design Team of the Year

To view a full list of categories, please visit http://www.FolioAwards.com.

For questions about the awards program or for assistance in entering, contact Jessica Coonan at folioawards(at)accessintel.com. For questions about sponsoring The Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards, contact Tania Babiuk at tbabiuk(at)accessintel.com

The Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards Luncheon is being held in conjunction with The Folio: Show, October 9-11—the magazine media industry's largest conference—designed to inspire innovations in content creation, marketing, sales, events, and ad ops. For more information, visit http://www.FolioShow.com.

About Folio:

Folio: is a multi-channel resource for the magazine and online media industry. Our primary mission is to help media companies generate revenue and increase audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.FolioMag.com.