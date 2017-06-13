We are pleased to welcome HighRadius as a Corporate Partner adding it to our growing number of such businesses that have built solutions that will be of great benefit to many of our members.

HighRadius™, the world leader in cloud based Integrated Receivables solutions has joined the Chartered Institute of Credit Management (CICM) community as a Corporate Partner.

HighRadius has worked on more than 550 successful credit and receivables transformation projects over the last decade and has built a bespoke ‘integrated receivables’ solution which can automate the entire credit-to-cash cycle. Its goal is to help credit leaders and managers gain end-to-end process visibility, while enabling their teams to eliminate repetitive manual work and focus on high-value decision making.

Speaking about the development, Gwyn Roberts, VP EMEA region, HighRadius said: “The CICM is the leading authority in the credit community and industry. We share objectives focused on educating the community about the latest in best-practices and technology, thereby shaping a more productive future for the credit management practice. We are delighted to partner with CICM for bringing the ‘integrated receivables’ method to the community which could re-define the approach for meeting credit and receivables KPIs and objectives.”

Philip King, Chief Executive of the CICM said: “We are pleased to welcome HighRadius as a Corporate Partner adding it to our growing number of such businesses that have built solutions that will be of great benefit to many of our members.”

HighRadius brings to the table its vast experience in addressing receivables management challenges for many companies including Top Fortune 1000 ones, using Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. HighRadius would be working closely with CICM through webinars, contributing at events and also presenting research papers which would benefit the credit community and be instrumental in shaping its future.

About HighRadius

HighRadius™ is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that provides an Integrated Receivables Platform to optimize receivables and payments functions such as credit, collections, cash application, deductions, and electronic billing and payment processing. The Integrated Receivables platform allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers via the RadiusOne network, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. Our certified Accelerators for SAP S/4HANA Finance Receivables Management enables large enterprises to achieve business transformation initiatives and leverage their SAP investments. HighRadius TM solutions have a proven track record of reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operation efficiency, enabling companies to achieve an ROI in just a few months

About CICM:

The Chartered Institute of Credit Management (CICM) is the largest recognised professional body in the world for the credit management community. Formed over 75 years ago, the Institute was granted its Royal Charter in 2014. Representing all areas of the credit and collections lifecycle, it is the trusted leader and expert in its field providing its members with support, resources, advice, and career development as well as a networking and interactive community. In addition to its comprehensive suite of qualifications and learning opportunities, events and magazine ‘Credit Management’, the CICM administers the Prompt Payment Code for BEIS. Independently, and through collaboration with business organisations, it provides vital advice to businesses of all sizes on how best to manage cashflow and credit.

For further press information, please contact:

Sean Feast or Alex Simmons – Gravity Public Relations

0207 330 8810, email mediaenquiries(at)cicm(dot)com

Linkedin: CICM Credit Community

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CICM_HQ

For More Information Contact:

Gwyn Roberts

VP, EMEA, HighRadius

gwyn.roberts(at)highradius(dot)com

+44 7399 406889