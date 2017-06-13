TechXtend signs Reseller Agreement with TeacherPlanBook.com

"Our goal in the education vertical is to provide best-in-breed solutions across all technology silos to help provide the best educational learning experience for the modern-day student," stated Kevin Askew, Vice President and General Manager, TechXtend.

TechXtend, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), a leading IT solutions provider with a K-12 practice that focuses on safety and security, STEM, network infrastructure, classroom management and other educational technology software and hardware products, announced today an agreement with TeacherPlanBook.com. Under this agreement, TechXtend will be a reseller for TeacherPlanBook.com products and services in North America including an exclusive agreement in the State of New Jersey for the education sector.

TeacherPlanBook.com’s solutions have been designed by teachers who know the ins-and-outs of real-world lesson planning. They have converted the old paper/pen system into a web-based system that works with the familiar elements – but in a more effective way. It provides teachers with better plans in a faster timeframe, so that they have more time to concentrate on teaching. It also gives administrators the ability to ensure compliance and accountability of all classes in all grades, and improves education, with unique features and powerful benefits.

“Our goal in the education vertical is to provide best-in-breed solutions across all technology silos to help provide the best educational learning experience for the modern-day student. We feel with the signing and announcement of this partnership with TeacherPlanBook.com, we are taking another positive step in accomplishing that goal. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership that brings great value to the education community,” stated Kevin Askew, Vice President and General Manager, TechXtend.

TeacherPlanBook.com’s CEO, Marc Leibowitz, added, “We are proud to have TechXtend on board with TeacherPlanBook.com. With our new release, we have doubled the functionality of TeacherPlanBook.com, and we have added unique powerful products for administrators, including Learning Analytics. With TechXtend’s knowledge and experience in the educational technology sector, we are confident that they will be able to bring our products and solutions to the right people. Based on response to date, TeacherPlanBook.com’s cloud-based systems solve many of the problems faced by teachers and administrators. We’re sure that TechXtend’s customers will respond positively to the many benefits.”

About TechXtend

TechXtend is a leading value-added provider of software, systems and solutions for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions across the United States and Canada. TechXtend challenges the status quo in information technology by offering innovative technology solutions that are better, faster and extend customer’s budgets, while delivering increased return on investment. We uniquely understand the challenges of commercial and public-sector clients to continue to innovate and deliver more to students, teachers, department heads and employees in the field, and across large campuses and organizations. TechXtend is a member of the CRN Tech Elite 250 and the CRN SP500. TechXtend is a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc., a public company since 1995 (NASDAQ: WSTG). For additional information, visit http://www.techxtend.com, or call +1.800.599.4388, or +1.732.389.8950. In Canada, call +1.888.423.2700. Follow us on Twitter (@TechXtendEDU) and Facebook (TechXtend).

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) was founded in 1982 and is an integrated and unified technology company providing products and solutions for corporate resellers, VARs, and developers as well as business, government and educational entities. The company offers technology products from software publishers and manufacturers including Bluebeam Software, ExaGrid Systems, Flexera Software, GFI, Hewlett Packard, Infragistics, Intel Software, Lenovo, Micro Focus Software, Microsoft, Samsung, SmartBear Software, SolarWinds, Sophos, StorageCraft Technology, Super Micro Computer Inc., TechSmith, Unitrends, Veeam Software and VMware.

About TeacherPlanBook.com

TeacherPlanBook.com is a New York-based leading global software developer specializing exclusively in cloud-based software for teachers and administrators, aimed at improving the education ecosystem. The company’s online lesson planner was created by teachers for teachers, with the real-world perspective that makes the system easy to learn and use. The system includes one-click lesson building, weekly objectives and integrated links to national, state and core curriculum and learning standards.TeacherPlanBook.com is available in a stand-alone product environment or as an integrated enterprise-class solution deployed in schools, districts or in corporate environments. The system is scalable for any blended learning environment. New products and features are under development visit http://www.TeacherPlanBook.com.

Contacts:

Media Relations

TechXtend, Inc.

media(at)waysidetechnology(dot)com

Media Relations

TeacherPlanBook.com

Tiffany Condrill

631.801.6059

###