PCI-AM version 4.5 introduces our third and most powerful level of measurement automation. The first level of automation executes all of the desired measurements in a semiconductor feature. The second level of automation allows you to fully characterize an entire image with a single click. The new Batch Processing in version 4.5 is the third level and it quickly characterizes an entire folder of similar images with a single click.

It can be very time consuming for engineers to measure the various features of a semiconductor device image. These manual measurements can also be inaccurate and there is frequently inconsistency between how engineers do the manual measurements. The collection of data is also often very time consuming as well.

With PCI-AM (Automated Measurement) module engineers simply click inside the feature and the measurement is done automatically with increased accuracy and consistency among all engineers. The measurement results are displayed on the image and in a spreadsheet grid. The data in the grid can be easily exported into a CSV file suitable for importation into other software such as Microsoft Excel. The images and data can also be easily included in standard Quartz PCI reports with just a few clicks.

About Quartz Imaging Corporation – Quartz Imaging has worked closely with semiconductor companies since it was founded in 1993, including the development of our industry leading Failure Analysis LIMS system (FA-LIMS and AL-LIMS) and is in the process of developing a LIMS system for electronic device Reliability Labs (REL-LIMS). Quartz Imaging has more than 2,400 customers in 38 countries utilizing our industry leading solutions for Digital Image Acquisition and Processing (for most image producing instruments including SEMs, TEMs, STEMs, Tabletop SEMs, Cameras, PC Based Instruments, Scanners); 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance; Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS); Instrument Access Control; Instrument Remote Control; Automated Inspection Systems for Nanotechnology and more. http://www.quartzimaging.com