Social Media Research Association (SMRA) has just formed to develop privacy guidelines, professional standards and best practices to responsibly use social media as a source for insights and marketing efficiency, it was announced today by SMRA’s founding president, Kathy Doering.

“SMRA’s goal is to bring together the best of the research community and the social media community to collaborate, explore and share," says Kathy Doering, SMRA Founding President. “Its focus is on analytics, social listening and brand reputation management.”

“Through the advancements of technology,” continued Ms. Doering, who is president of Ann Michaels & Associates, a leading mystery shopping and customer experience company, “we can now go beyond general analytics, such as gender and age to discover what the consumer “likes” and “dislikes” about all kinds of subjects from ice cream to politics. This allows for better marketing and a far better understanding of consumer needs to develop new innovative products and services."

“With the explosion of social media over the past decade,” says Ms. Doering, “SMRA will be of particular value to marketers and social media managers who need to understand what is being said, and most important, how to promote and protect their brands.”

SMRA members will share the latest techniques and tools to gain a competitive edge in social media marketing and management. This will help marketing professionals understand how to use new and emerging social media technologies to reach business and consumer audiences and maximize their marketing efforts.

Members of SMRA include social media managers, advertising and PR agencies, brand managers, marketing researchers, data analysts, technology firms, media, Social Media Management Firms, bloggers, academics and students. Its membership is open to individuals and organizations.

The Social Media Research Association offers members:



Networking with the world’s leading professionals in the social media research industry.

Education programs to improve social media research skills.

Career guidance and job board

Gaining exposure among clients, agencies, technology firms and the media.

Mentor Exchange Network.

Ask an Expert Panel and Free Office Hours Consulting.

Opportunities for speaking, promotions and demonstration of leadership through its speakers’ bureau.

Speaker training for new speakers.

Discounts from 15% to 30% on registration fees for leading conferences, such as Innovation Insight Exchange (IIeX), The Quirk’s Event, The Social Shakeup Show, The Market Research Event (TMRE)

Sharing articles, whitepapers, presentations on the SMRA-global.org website.

An opportunity to shape best practices and ethics for social media research.

The SMRA Advisory Board is comprised of well-known social media and big data experts, who assist with strategic planning, develop education programs, build industry relations and provide communications for the association. The founding board of advisors includes:

Kathy Doering Ann Michaels & Associates, Ltd.

Seth Grimes, Alta Plana Corporation

Tom Anderson, Odin Text

Michael Lieberman, Multivariate Solutions

Dan Foreman, Hatted

Annie Pettit, PhD, FMRIA

Vivek Shivpuri, Prelytics

Imran Anwar, Cloud 9 Global, Inc.

Lane Mann, Phoenix Marketing International

Jim Matorin, Smartketing

Mark Michelson, Executive Director (Association Advisors)

Those interested in joining should visit the SMRA website or contact SMRA Executive Director, Mark Michelson.

