E-commerce reviewers at G2 Crowd have nothing but praise for FastSpring, according to the latest E-Commerce Platforms Grid Report released by G2 Crowd.

In the report released by G2 Crowd on June 6, 2017, FastSpring achieved several high-performance milestones, receiving an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars with users, and a 97% Likely to Recommend response from users overall. FastSpring also achieved 96% for average user adoption (significantly higher than the average of 77%), as well as an average of four months to ROI (versus the standard of 11 months). FastSpring achieved a 97% rating on Quality of support (versus the average of 83%), and an Ease of Use score of 92% (versus the average of 82%). In addition, FastSpring was rated at 96% on Ease of Doing Business (once again, a significant lead over the average of 86%), and a 93% rating on Ease of Admin (versus the average of 83%).

Products shown on the G2 Crowd Grid for E-Commerce Platforms have received a minimum of 10 reviews or ratings in data gathered by April 19, 2017. Products were ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, vendor size, and social impact). Due to its high marks from participating users, FastSpring was officially denoted as a High Performer on the final Grid Report.

“FastSpring has been identified as a High Performer in our Spring 2017 E-Commerce Platforms Grid Report, based on their high levels of customer satisfaction,” says Mitch Lieberman, Director of Research, G2 Crowd. “FastSpring’s satisfaction ratings were highlighted by ‘quality of support,’ ‘ease of use,’ ‘meets requirements,’ ‘ease of admin,’ ‘ease of doing business with,’ and ‘ease of setup,’ each scoring higher than the industry average. Additionally, 100 percent of users rated it four out of five stars or better.”

The ratings in the E-Commerce Platforms Grid Report are based on a snapshot of the user reviews and social data collected by G2 Crowd up through April 24, 2017. The report’s final rankings were achieved through the gathering of such criteria from G2 Crowd users as Satisfaction by Category (Meets Requirements, Ease of Admin, Ease of Doing Business, Quality of Support, Ease of Setup, Ease of Use, and more), as well as through in-depth Feature Comparisons. FastSpring was ranked sixth on the overall Grid Scores for E-Commerce, behind Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Miva Merchant, Shopify Plus.

"As we continue to grow our worldwide subscriber base at FastSpring, we’re delighted to have received this kind of performance feedback from G2 Crowd users," comments FastSpring Director of Customer Marketing, Christina O’Toole. "The E-Commerce Platforms Grid Report shows us that we’re continuing to move in the right direction, and we’ll look forward to achieving even higher numbers in the years to come."

About FastSpring:

Founded in 2005, FastSpring provides thousands of customers worldwide with a highly acclaimed, all-in-one e-commerce, subscription management and billing platform. Specifically designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies, the FastSpring platform will help maximize conversions, increase sales, and grow business—all while providing an award-winning client service experience 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. To find out more, please visit FastSpring.com.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 90,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data, and more than half a million people visit G2 Crowd’s site monthly. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines, and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, visit G2Crowd.com.

