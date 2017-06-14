Why Choice Payroll Changed Its Name to Thread

#forabetterworkplace This new name provides us with the opportunity to better align ourselves with our core mission of Connecting People and Technology for a Better Workplace

Hiring is a critical part of the HR industry, but thankfully Thread isn’t responsible for hiring the new FBI director! However, it is the company’s mission to help businesses become known as great places to work. Driven to help and communicate with the business community Choice Payroll has changed its name to Thread. Thread is more representative of the company’s services and communicates to businesses in the community that there is a place they can turn to for more than great all-in-one payroll, HR, time management, and benefits software. Thread is the top choice for companies that truly desire to not simply manage their workforce, but to be known as the best place to work in their industry.

“The name Choice Payroll has served us well for thirteen years, but we have grown far beyond just being a payroll company. We felt this was the perfect time for a name change and rebrand. This provides us with the opportunity to better align ourselves with our core mission of Connecting People and Technology for a Better Workplace,” says Lori Winters, CEO. Lori and her team are passionate about the growth of businesses through strategies that focus on employee engagement and culture.

Thread obsesses over the development and growth of their clients. While all the noise around HR technology focuses on improving processes and systems, Thread believes the companies that are primed for success will do so by creating a culture of employee growth and performance. Forward thinking companies understand, as Thread does, that putting employees at the center of their business is not only important, but vital.

Thread is a leading implementer of a full suite of Human Capital Management technologies that places and engages employees at the center of the process. Download a free resource on company culture at http://www.threadhcm.com/resource and join the conversation with #forabetterworkplace.