Surgery One announced today the addition of a NAVIO™ orthopedic surgical system to help surgeons perform precise and accurate partial and total knee replacement surgeries using the ZUK and JOURNEY CR implants from global medical device maker Smith & Nephew. This technology for knee replacements uses a CT-free intra-operative registration, planning and navigation platform to assist the surgeon in building patient-specific surgical plans. NAVIO robotics assists the surgeon in preparing the bone with the precision of robotics in a freehand sculpting technique.

“Dr. David Fabi is one of the earliest adopters and pioneers of Robotic Joint Replacement, said Surgery One CEO, Scott Leggett, “On a global level, he is one of the acknowledged experts in the field of Robotic Joint Replacement.” Worldwide, Dr. Fabi has performed more NAVIO total joint procedures than any other Surgeon.

With no pre-operative CT-scan required, NAVIO patients receive the benefits of robotic assistance without additional time spent for pre-operative procedures. Instead, the surgeon collects anatomical data during the procedure to build a 3D model of the patient’s knee. This information helps the surgeon place the implant and balance the knee’s ligaments for optimal alignment and a well-balanced knee.

“Patients who seek todays most advanced and innovative surgical technology can now receive knee replacement that is as close to a real knee as possible,” said Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Fabi, “The Robotic Assisted Surgical Technology allows customized placement of the joint with increased accuracy and precision.”

The Robotic Assisted Surgical Technology is now available in Southern California in the Outpatient setting at Surgery One’s ambulatory surgery centers.

To learn more about who may benefit from a NAVIO knee surgical procedure, call Hayley Murphy, BSN, RN, and Director of Clinical Education at 760-494-9203 or email Hayley(at)surgeryone(dot)com.

Surgery One

Surgery One is an industry leader in San Diego County with a network of outpatient surgical centers located in Carlsbad, La Jolla, Otay Lakes (Chula Vista) and Coast Surgery Center located in mid-town (Kearny Villa Road). Our surgery centers offer a wide variety of surgical service lines ranging from orthopedic, sports medicine, spine, pain management, ENT, general surgery, gastroenterology, and cardiology. Call (760) 602-7872 or visit http://www.surgeryone.com/NAVIO for additional information.

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew is a global medical technology business dedicated to helping health care professionals improve people's lives. With leadership positions in Orthopaedic Reconstruction, Advanced Wound Management, Sports Medicine and Trauma & Extremities, Smith & Nephew has around 14,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries. Annual sales in 2014 were more than $4.6 billion. Smith & Nephew is a member of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN).

For more information about Smith & Nephew, please visit our corporate website http://www.smith-nephew.com, follow @SmithNephewplc on Twitter or visit SmithNephewplc on Facebook.com

NAVIO, ZUK and JOURNEY are trademarks of Smith & Nephew

